The 13th annual Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament pairings were released Wednesday morning. The high school boys’ basketball tournament will be played at West Bladen High School beginning Saturday, Dec. 27.

There will be four games per day beginning at 2 p.m. with games also scheduled Monday, Dec. 29 and Tuesday, Dec. 30. Admission is $8 per day with no passes out. Only NCHSAA passes will be allowed.

Opening round games Dec. 27 have Berean Baptist vs. South Columbus at 2 p.m., Hoke vs. West Columbus at 4 p.m., West Brunswick vs. Clinton at 6 p.m. and West Bladen vs. Midway at 8 p.m.

Losing teams will play losing teams and winning teams will play winning teams on Monday, Dec. 29. Final round games are set for Tuesday, Dec. 30.

West Bladen is the defending champion, beating West Brunswick 71-35 in last year’s title game.

“Bladen Offroad is proud to be associated with this great event,” company owner Scott Gordon said. “For a number of years West Bladen has provided a quality high school tournament here in southeastern North Carolina. At Bladen Offroad we strive to provide excellent service and great prices to our customers. Our sponsorship of this tournament is one of many ways that we give back to our community.”

West Bladen (5-3) has played a difficult non-conference schedule leading into the tournament. The Knights have lost to perennial power Farmville Central (6-0) and are scheduled to host the Jaguars on Friday, Dec. 19, class 8A Wilmington Hoggard (5-2) and Virginia Beach (Va.) Landstown (7-0).

“We are very excited about this group,” West Bladen coach Travis Pait said. “We have played a very tough schedule and that won’t change with the field we will be competing against in the Bladen Offroad Christmas Tournament. We will go as far as our backcourt takes us.”

Jackson Pait leads the Knights in scoring with 20 points per game. Tylik McCall averages 15.8 points per game.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Saturday, Dec 27

Berean Baptist vs South Columbus, 2 p.m.

Hoke vs West Columbus, 4 p.m.

West Brunswick vs Clinton, 6 p.m.

West Bladen vs Midway, 8 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 29

Berean Baptist-South Columbus loser vs. West Brunswick-Clinton loser, 2 p.m.

Hoke-West Columbus loser vs. West Bladen-Midway loser, 4 p.m.

Berean Baptist-South Columbus winner vs. West Brunswick-Clinton winner, 6 p.m.

Hoke-West Columbus winner vs. West Bladen-Midway winner, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 30

7th place game, 2 p.m.

5th place game, 4 p.m.

3rd place game, 6 p.m.

Championship game, 8 p.m.

Here are capsules for the other teams participating in the tournament:

Berean Baptist (5-3)

“We are a very young team,” Coach George Stackhouse said. “Our team has a chance to be competitive in the future if they remain committed to establishing a standard of individual improvement and team development. Our key players are our two juniors who lead us in scoring.”

Players to watch: Amari Goggins, 18 points per game; Andrew Wall, 9 points per game.

Clinton (3-2)

“Our team is led by strong seniors, and we’ll go as far as their leadership takes us,” Coach Michael Boykin said. “This is a mature, prepared basketball team.”

Players to watch: Anyahs Butler, 14.8 points and 4.4 assists per game; Taylen Moore, 11 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, 51% shooting; Jaiden Howard is a freshman guard.

Hoke County (3-4)

“We have not received the results we have wanted thus far in the season,” Coach Sakellie Daniels said. “We have seen a glimpse of the pinnacle we can reach. We are in a reshaping period, but we are definitely on the smoother side.”

Players to watch: Josiah Jacobs, 17.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game; Gabriel McLeod 11.1 points and 1.4 steals per game.

Midway (3-4)

“I feel great about this year,” Coach Jermaine McNeil said. “These guys play hard every night. They can be a good team this year. This is my first season with Midway High School.”

Players to watch: Tanner Williams, Harry Johnson, Ace Matthews and Colin Woods.

South Columbus (3-2)

“I’m very proud of what this team has accomplished so far,” Coach Corey Sykes said. “We lost two big pieces last year, but I have two guards in Nassir Hutchinson and Khalil Morgan that have helped lead our team to some close wins already.”

Players to watch: Khalil Morgan, 25.2 points per game.

West Columbus (2-3)

“We are looking to improve from last season (5 wins),” Coach Brian McCleney said. “The guys are learning a new system which is a process, but they are excited. Being in a new conference presents some new opponents and challenges, but the guys are looking forward to competing.”

Players to watch: Zion Eady, Demond Williams and Larry Graham.

West Brunswick (6-3)

“I believe we have the potential to make some noise in our league,” Coach Bryant Edwards said. “If the guys we have block out all of the noise from the outside and just go to work, there is no limit on what they can accomplish. We can compete with the best, but we can also lose to the worst, but buying in and getting better day by day is the most important thing that can happen within our locker room.”

Players to watch: Jerrison Dixon, 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game; Kveon Griffin, 12 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists per game; Matt McKenney, 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists per game; Issac Clarida, 7 points and 10 rebounds per game.