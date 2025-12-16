An Italian Christmas delight - whatever you decide to call it, you will call it delicious.

Is it a Danish or a cookie?

You decide. This Italian style delight is perfect for the Holidays! If you love the traditional cannoli, you may decide this is the new go-to. I found that the cannoli cream in this recipe can make 2 batches of cookies and that is why you want 4 sheets of the puffed pastry.

Here is your shopping list:

1. 4 Sheets of frozen Puffed Pastry (thaw completely if frozen)

2. 1 C Mascarpone Cheese

3. 1 C Ricotta Cheese

4. 1 C Powdered sugar

5. 1 large egg

6. 1 tsp Cinnamon

7. 1 tsp vanilla

8. Mini Chocolate Chips

Preheat oven to 375 degrees

Roll out the puffed pastry just a little bit to even sizes on parchment paper and set aside. With a beater, mix the mascarpone cheese, Ricotta cheese, powdered sugar, egg, vanilla and cinnamon until fully combined.

Spread 1/4 of the mixture onto the first pastry sheet. Sprinkle with chocolate chips. Lay the 2nd pastry sheet on top and press down lightly. Spread another ¼ of the cheese mixture and sprinkle again with chocolate chips. Using the parchment paper that the pastry is on, gently roll into a log.

Put in the refrigerator for one hour to chill. You want to make sure that the pastry and cream are well chilled before attempting to slice. Remove and cut into ½ inch slices and lay on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Do not press hard when slicing so as not to push out the cream. Form the cookies into rounds. Bake for about 20 minutes until golden. Remove and cool slightly and sprinkle tops with more powdered sugar.

Once cooled completely, you can keep these in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Make sure to place parchment paper between each layer of cookies. You can also freeze them. Let it come to room temperature before serving.

This week’s fun fact: Did you know that the original recipe for the Sicilian Cannoli is said to be a tribute to the island’s fertility and abundance? It was made for the Carnevale celebrations (which is kind of like Mardi Gras). The cannoli shells also symbolize the reeds found along the riverbanks. Do you remember the scene from the Godfather where Clemenza instructed his accomplice to “Leave the gun, take the cannoli?” This line captures the importance of food in Italian culture.

Thecia DeLap is not only a successful mortgage lender for VanDyk Mortgage Corporation, but is also an Italian culinary artist who knows her way around the kitchen and has experience cooking, catering, entertaining and planning for large corporate events as well as smaller gatherings. In addition, she is a North Carolina Press Association award winner for her writing. To reach her or email a picture of one of her recipes that you’ve tried, you can email her at [email protected] or message her at: http://www.facebook.com/vandykmortgagethecia