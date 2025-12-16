ELIZABETHTOWN- The Kids Christmas at the Farmer’s Market event created a safe and festive environment for all to gather together for some Christmas fun and to secure some last-minute gifts.

The weather Saturday was cold and dreary. Yet, the Farmers’ Market at 106 Martin Luther King Blvd. was full so full that people had taken all the good parking spots and wet grass was the only option left. The light leaded rain that hit exposed faces made those who visited pick up the pace to get in.

I paused for only a second at the door, as I instantly heard the unmistakable sounds of joy only children could still make. My head turned to see children jumping up and down on a low stage, with their parents squatting down in front of them with open arms.

For a moment, I got whiplash at the stark difference in the gloomy weather outside and the radiant smiles of the kids. It was instant magical sunshine.

My feet carried me onward to the crowd of adults holding lively conversations at the tables in the heart of the lobby.

Parents and those of similar age talked with animated gestures or relaxed as they watched their children play. When I looked at the elderly, who were quick to give me soft smiles, I saw the peaceful contentment of being somewhere in an abundance only years could provide and love reflected back to me through their eyes.

The swift teenage workers donning Santa hats created a flurry with their brooms and dust pans, making the clean lobby oppose the fun chaos unraveling in the room. It was similar to the focus and attentiveness to a “Santa mission” and quoted quite accurately in that famous poem by Clement Clarke Moore who described it: “He spoke not a word, but went straight to his work,

And filled all the stockings; then turned with a jerk. And laying his finger aside of his nose,

And giving a nod, up the chimney he rose.”

It was only when I began walking away from the crowd and to Barefoot’s Sandwich Shoppe that I could hear the festive Christmas music that had been muffled by the happiness of full-blown activity.

When I crossed the threshold into the sandwich shop, the aroma made me forget about the muffled music, the airborne children and the Christmas party that looked like it was in fast forward on the DVD.

I found the owner of the shop and also a newly elected White Lake councilman, Bo Barefoot, serving and stocking alongside his workers. His unsolicited work helped to allow his workers to have the energy to properly serve their customers.

Furthermore, when I asked Barefoot for a few minutes of his time, he genuinely checked in with his workers to assure that they felt comfortable holding down the fort while he gave me his undivided attention to talk about this event.

“We just try to be very positive in the community,” Barefoot said as he put into words what I was witnessing. “We want to try to do things to support our community, to get the kids out, get them engaged, to let them know it’s OK to wear an elf suit and look funny for Christmas, and to watch a magician and participate with him,”

Barefoot said that they partner with Burney’s Sweets & More, with Burney’s doing the cookie decorating and they coordinate the Santa encounter. Barefoot is responsible for the magician and the setup of all the tables – making sure everything is ready when the crowds come through the doors.

There were no costs for those that showed up for the event to participate in the magician show, to talk with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, or to decorate gingerbread men.

When Mr. and Mrs. Claus arrived to a mesmerized gasp from the children, a long line formed and their faces transformed into hopefulness as they sat on Santa’s lap and shared all that they wanted for Christmas.

“We’re in a very socioeconomically challenged county, and if we can have something where our youth can get out and have a nice time, then we should do it,” Barefoot said.

Barefoot expressed his love for children, as he said, “I have a soft spot for animals and for children because you can’t help your environment. Your parents are who your parents are. Whether they’re educated or non-educated, whether you’re poor or whatever. You don’t control your climate as a child.”

When asked about why he dressed up as an elf, Barefoot responded with “I think for the kids, if they see Mr. Bo is dressed up as an elf, In their minds, they think it’s OK to do something outside the box, dress up and be foolish.”

The environment of the event had the kids comfortable and safe enough to walk back and forth through the two main businesses of the Farmers’ Market— Barefoot’s Sandwich Shop and Burney’s Sweet & More.

There were roughly six vendors that sold everything from coloring books to whatnot, painted oysters to Christmas flower arrangements. A few of those vendors, who asked to remain anonymous, shared that they were satisfied with the outcome of the day’s event that was advertised by flyers and through social media.

In the words of Barefoot himself, this event gave “15 kids in our county an experience that they otherwise wouldn’t have had.”

Collectively, the Kids Christmas at the Farmers’ Market, which has been going on for four to five years, was successful in creating memories and bringing the community together during one of the most special holidays in the world.

Jenna Dove is a student at Bladen Early College High School. She comes to explore journalism through a special pilot program. The program’s partnership was established between Bladen Community College and The Bladen Journal. As a part of the extended English program at BCC, students get to learn many types of writing including writing for print and digital journalism outlets. If you are a college student wanting to find your way to publishing and/or journalism, please contact Dr. Naomi Hooks at [email protected] or Bladen Journal editor, Mark DeLap at [email protected] A special thanks goes out to Bo Barefoot who took the time with this young and talented journalist and invested in this partnership with his participation.