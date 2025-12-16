LAKE WACCAMAW – Boys & Girls Homes has announced a new logo and mission statement.

In a process that began in February with multiple focus groups, on-campus voting on different logo iterations and a final vote from the BGHNC Board of Trustees in November, the new logo is a step into the future while paying homage to our past.

With the new logo, “it was important to emphasize all of our expansion in recent years while staying rooted in our history,” said BGHNC President Marc Murphy.

In addition to more modern representations of children and the addition of 1954, the year BGHNC was established, the most prominent feature of the new logo is its emphasis on “HOMES.” Mr. Postman in Whiteville developed the final versions of our new logo. The organization’s last logo revision was about 13 years ago.

“Home is the centerpiece of the logo because all of our services either provide homes for children or services to strengthen homes for children in our community,” Murphy said. “We’ve taken that traditional concept of homes and transitioned it to meet all the needs of children today whether that’s residential group homes, foster homes, adoptive homes or intensive in-home services.”

The logo also focuses on the future for the children we serve across 26 N.C. counties as the three children are walking into the sunset together. The eldest boy is symbolic of BGHNC’s beginnings as a home for boys. The girl next to him represents our expansion to include girls on our Lake Waccamaw campus in 1988. The youngest child in the logo image symbolizes the addition of our youngest children on campus in Teen Moms and Babies program.

“The shows how modern we are,” said Gary Cooper, President of the BGHNC Board of Trustees. “I like the fact that HOMES has been emphasized more. That’s what we do. We house and take care of children -whether it’s within foster care or through adoption.”

Another part of BGHNC’s brand refresh process was a contest where any member of the organization could submit an updated mission statement. Then all employees could vote for their favorite submissions. Thomas Academy Assistant Principal Donna Moody won the mission statement contest.

The new BGHNC mission statement is: “Our mission is to create a true home — a place filled with faith, hope, encouragement, and second chances where we help children and families heal from their past, discover their strengths and dream about their futures.”

“A true home is a home with structure, safety and stability. It’s a home that teaches children skills to survive and thrive in our world,” Murphy said. “We are so proud to be able to replicate what a true home means in foster care, residential care and adoptive and kinship and therapeutic homes.”

Headquartered in Lake Waccamaw, NC since 1954, Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina has served more than 7,500 children as a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 agency. Its mission is to create a true home — a place filled with faith, hope, encouragement, and second chances where we help children and families heal from their past, discover their strengths and dream about their futures. BGHNC offers adoption, family and therapeutic foster care, Success Coach services to prevent children from coming into foster care, and free children’s therapy, as well as residential care on the campus at Lake Waccamaw. The campus features recreation facilities, a Farm, equine therapy, a Chapel and Thomas Academy, a SACS-accredited charter school for grades 3-12 with a skills-based curriculum and vocational education. BGHNC is nationally accredited by the Council on Accreditation. To learn more, please visit https://boysandgirlshomes.org/