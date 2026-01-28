Action during the Elizabethtown and Whiteville Central boys’ basketball game inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium.

Elizabethtown’s Khalil Moore (1) dribbles toward the basket as four Whiteville Central defenders converge.

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jeniyah Whittington and Racquel Whittington combined for 26 points as Elizabethtown defeated Whiteville Central 35-25 on Tuesday in a middle school girls’ basketball game played inside Samuel C. Boger Gymnasium.

Jeniyah Whittington scored 10 of her game high 17 points in the first half while Racquel Whittington scored her nine points in the second half for the Cougars (3-1).

Elizabethtown held a slim 17-15 lead at halftime, but outscored the Hornets 9-2 in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Master sports schedule | Standings

In Nakina, ten different players scored as the Bladenboro girls doubled up Nakina 36-18. Ady Carroll had eight points and Z Mason added seven for the Bulldogs (4-0), who led 16-2 at half.

In Cerro Gordo, DeAnna Davis scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and Tar Heel erupted for 16 points in the six-minute period in rallying to defeat West Columbus 28-26. Davis finished with 19 points and the Panthers (2-1) overcame a 16-12 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

In Tabor City, the home team jumped to an early lead and beat Clarkton 29-6. Isabel Gardner scored four points for the Blue Devils (0-3).

BOYS

In Nakina,Keithan Russ scored nine points to lead Bladenboro to a 41-30 victory against Nakina that kept the Bulldogs (4-0) unbeaten. Bladenboro jumped to a 12-7 lead at the end of the first quarter and were never headed.

In Tabor City, Clarkton’s rally fell just short as the Blue Devils lost 38-35 against Tabor City. Clarkton trailed 29-17 at the end of the third quarter, but tied it at 31-all with 1:49 remaining. Tabor City made a free throw with less than 20 seconds remaining and the Blue Devils (1-3) couldn’t get off a potential tying 3-point shot. Shawn Davisson had 12 points and Travaugh Shipman had 11 for Clarkton.

In Elizabethtown, Whiteville Central led from start to finish in beating Elizabethtown 38-12. Khalil Moore scored six points for the Cougars (0-3).

In Cerro Gordo, West Columbus defeated Tar Heel. The final score was not available.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 41, NAKINA 30

Bladenboro (41) — Zion Ellison, Keithan Russ 9, Jamarie Shaw 5, Kamarrie Barr 2, Brayden Freeman 7, Jayden Ruffin 4, Ronderick Bellamy, Braylon Melvin 4, Triton Bordeaux, Rashad Johnson, Tyler Thurman, Avion Murphy 3, Oxciel Campos 7, A. Guyton, Javion Johnson, Kash Purdie.

Nakina (30) — J. Fonville 5, G. Canady 5, K. McClemore 8, K. Clark 3, Elisha F. 8, A.J. 1

BOYS: TABOR CITY 38, CLARKTON 35

Clarkton (35) — Shawn Davisson 12, Jaylin Ballard 2, Dyson Moore 4, Markel Jacobs 6, Tyquan Jones, Travaugh Shipman 11, Braylan Smith.

Tabor City (38) — B Taylor 3, A. Swindell 4, K. McClure 4, D. Daniels 4, K. Harley 18, J. Redondo, M. Riggins 5.

BOYS: WHITEVILLE 38, ELIZABETHTOWN 12

Whiteville (38) — C. Jackson 11, Z. Wright 4, C. Shepard 10, A. Baldwin 11, S. Smith 2.

Elizabethtown (12) — Khalil Moore 6, KyJuan Phillips 1, Ayden, Malikhi Bizzell 3, Jabrel Rogers, Jaylan Hall, Deshawn Bospel 2.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 35, WHITEVILLE 25

Whiteville (25) — Names unavailable.

Elizabethtown (35) — Racquel Whittington 9, Nyashia Lyles 3, Jeniyah Whittington 17, Jennifer Stanislas, Chanel High 6, Janna Tandang, Madison McLaurin, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

TAR HEEL 28, WEST COLUMBUS 26

Tar Heel (28) — Zeniyah Pemberton, Londyn Douglas 1, DeAnna Davis19, Allyzon Sandoval 5, Bryanna Brady 2, Kaydence Monroe 1, Tahari Cromartie, Mackenzie Wright, Betsy Martinez, Scarlet Stephens, Alitzel Ortiz, Jewel Dry.

West Columbus (26) — Denae McDonald 7, Saniyah Strickland 5, Karlie Bufflain 4, Mira Benton 2, LaKiyn Ratley 7, Jada Brisbon 1.

BLADENBORO 36, NAKINA 18

Bladenboro (36) — Zamani Mason 7, Kaylee Fisher 2, Camarri Covington 5, Eva Dove 2, Bella Hester 2, Sa’bria Cobb 5, Nora Chadwick 2, Aubrey McKeithan 2, K’nyla Thompson, Caity McLaurin 1, Ady Carroll 8, Paislee Alley.

Nakina (18) — Brylee Lloyd 12, Zaria Blanks 2, Addy F. 4.

TABOR CITY 29, CLARKTON 6

Clarkton (6) — Khloey Smith 2, Skyy Johnson, Jamaya Jones, Isabel Gardner 4, Ronnae McLean, Chyna Smith, Journey Smith, Josi Ward, K Utley, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith, Harmonie Purdie.

Tabor City (29) — T. Morgan 8, J. Ray 8, I. Ford 5, A Vereen 6, S. Billings 2.

To report sports news, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].