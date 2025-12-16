THE TRADITION CONTINUES
BLADENBORO – With many weekend activities being canceled due to ice and cold conditions, the 52nd annual Bladenboro Christmas Parade decided they would march into the storm and keep the tradition alive.
The town of Bladenboro “Boosted the Boro” and officially kicked off the holiday season Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. as floats, bands, sirens and holiday laughter filled the traditional parade route. Leading with the civil servants and sirens blaring, the parade started at Fresh Foods Supermarket and traveled through downtown Bladenboro, coming to an end at Bladenboro Middle School.
This year’s Christmas Parade Marshal is a face nearly everyone in town knows, and are proud to celebrate. Margie Freeman Bridger, born and raised in Bladenboro, has been a pillar of the community for over eight decades. She has volunteered as the Town Curator at the local Historical Building for many years, dedicating her time and efforts to preserving the stories, heritage and pride that makes Bladenboro home.
She led the parade down Main Street, carrying forward the tradition with grace, gratitude and true small-town spirit.
Bladenboro usually kicks off the holiday with the annual tree lighting downtown, but as many towns were forced to do, the event was canceled due to the windy and icy conditions that made traveling to Bladenboro from rural areas hazardous.
Although Boost-the Boro officials were monitoring the weather for most of the night, knowing that many floats and groups were going to have to make adjustments if it was canceled, they made a distinction early that it would be a go as scheduled.
Early December can be brutal in the Carolinas and downright cold with stinging rain. Those who rode on floats were bundled in warm winter garb and donned umbrellas. One man was seen atop of a float with a cardboard box over his head and for many, you witnessed their breath in the cool, dreary, foggy morning.
If you had to choose a theme for this year’s celebration, it could have been “Visible Breath and Open Umbrellas.”
More pictures on page 6 of today’s Bladen Journal. (In addition, four batches of photos were posted on the Bladen Journal Facebook page. Merry Christmas!)