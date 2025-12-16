This Grinch couldn’t steal Christmas in Bladenboro - “what happened, then? Well, in Whoville they say – that the Grinch’s small heart grew three sizes that day. And then – the true meaning of Christmas came through, and the Grinch found the strength of ten Grinches, plus two!” –How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

With some of the parade goers losing feeling in their fingers due to the cold, hope was brought by Mr. & Mrs. Santa Claus marking the end of the parade and that that very soon, they would be able to seek shelter and warmth in one of the Bladenboro shops.

The kingdom of queens were huddled under a patriotic covering that barely kept them all from the cool stinging rain that began to fall somewhere around 11 a.m.

Some float goers brought warm clothing and huddled and cuddled under warm blankets. One child was in charge of the candy bucket which was a pretty prominent position to be in.

A cheer team from West Bladen High School were not only wearing warm festive clothes and festive accessories, but bundled together to help stay warm.

Most of those on the floats were clothed in multi-layers and the it was the wonder in their eyes and nature of the event that helped keep them warm.

Larger than life Bladen County Commissioner and Bladenboro resident, Charles Ray Peterson wore his usual traditionally festive outfit and drove his gator which was equipped for any kind of weather or terrain. You could hear him exclaim as he drove out of sight, “My God - it’s Merry Christmas in Bladenboro.”

BLADENBORO – With many weekend activities being canceled due to ice and cold conditions, the 52nd annual Bladenboro Christmas Parade decided they would march into the storm and keep the tradition alive.

The town of Bladenboro “Boosted the Boro” and officially kicked off the holiday season Dec. 6 at 10:30 a.m. as floats, bands, sirens and holiday laughter filled the traditional parade route. Leading with the civil servants and sirens blaring, the parade started at Fresh Foods Supermarket and traveled through downtown Bladenboro, coming to an end at Bladenboro Middle School.

This year’s Christmas Parade Marshal is a face nearly everyone in town knows, and are proud to celebrate. Margie Freeman Bridger, born and raised in Bladenboro, has been a pillar of the community for over eight decades. She has volunteered as the Town Curator at the local Historical Building for many years, dedicating her time and efforts to preserving the stories, heritage and pride that makes Bladenboro home.

She led the parade down Main Street, carrying forward the tradition with grace, gratitude and true small-town spirit.

Bladenboro usually kicks off the holiday with the annual tree lighting downtown, but as many towns were forced to do, the event was canceled due to the windy and icy conditions that made traveling to Bladenboro from rural areas hazardous.

Although Boost-the Boro officials were monitoring the weather for most of the night, knowing that many floats and groups were going to have to make adjustments if it was canceled, they made a distinction early that it would be a go as scheduled.

Early December can be brutal in the Carolinas and downright cold with stinging rain. Those who rode on floats were bundled in warm winter garb and donned umbrellas. One man was seen atop of a float with a cardboard box over his head and for many, you witnessed their breath in the cool, dreary, foggy morning.

If you had to choose a theme for this year’s celebration, it could have been “Visible Breath and Open Umbrellas.”

More pictures on page 6 of today’s Bladen Journal. (In addition, four batches of photos were posted on the Bladen Journal Facebook page. Merry Christmas!)