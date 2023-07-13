BLADENBORO — Boost the Boro, Inc. (BTB) is gearing up for another highly successful Beast Fest this fall, thanks to the dedicated efforts of its committed members. During their recent monthly meeting, the cheerful chair, Terry Nance, led the group in a rousing rendition of the Happy Birthday song for members celebrating their birthdays. Afterward, the meeting started with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag and a prayer, setting the tone for a productive session focused on business matters.

One of the highlights of the meeting was a heartfelt note read by Secretary Ashley Norris from Sheila Nance, the Director of the Bladen County Public Library. The letter expressed gratitude for Boost the Boro’s generous donation of $5,500 to the library for various improvement projects. Thanks to the funds donated by BTB, and government grants from different agencies, the library has undertaken numerous enhancements, including installing new windows, lights, paint, electronics, and landscaping. The Open House for Bridger Memorial Public Library, celebrating these improvements, was scheduled for this past Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Following the discussion about the local library, Treasurer Don White provided the financial report, highlighting the significance of Beast Fest as the non-profit’s largest fundraiser. Last year’s event was particularly successful, resulting in substantial profits for the organization.

Charles Peterson, Chairman of the Beast Fest, took the opportunity to discuss the preparations for the upcoming 16th Annual Beast Fest in October. With meticulous attention to detail, he began reviewing the checklist to ensure that the group is well-prepared for the event.

While a comprehensive program with detailed event schedules will be released later this year, BTB members have already planned for a diverse range of activities during the festival. Anticipating between 75-100 Arts, Crafts, and Food vendors, a classic car show, carnival rides, horse and wagon rides, and a Corn-hole tournament, the festival promises something for everyone. The popular children’s costume contest, followed by the much-loved “Trunk-or-Treat” event, is scheduled for the late afternoon and is expected to draw over 1,000 children. As always, the festival will feature top-level live entertainment events on Friday and Saturday nights, which are known to attract large crowds.

Beast Fest will kick off on Friday, October 27, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and continue on Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. The festivities will commence with a Grand Opening Ceremony, followed by a full day of safe, clean, and family-oriented entertainment and events. Thanks to the community’s unwavering support, BTB has consistently enhanced the festival each year, transforming it into one of the fastest-growing and most well-attended fall festivals in southeastern North Carolina. The all-volunteer organization takes immense pride in this achievement and expects record-breaking turnouts in 2023. Currently, BTB members are actively seeking sponsors for this year’s festival. If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, contact a BTB member today. For more information, follow the non-profit on Facebook, and visit their website: http://www.boosttheboro.org/.