SOUTHPORT – West Bladen was swept in a volleyball match for first place in the Southeastern Conference.

South Brunswick (10-4, 5-0 Southeastern) won 25-15, 25-16, 25-22 to take sole possession of first place at the halfway point of the conference schedule. The teams are scheduled to close the regular season at West Bladen on Oct. 9.

“I am so proud of the girls,” West Bladen coach Jessica Rhodes said. “They had to step up and play different positions due to sudden and unexpected injuries today. Together they worked through tough times and tough situations that life has thrown at us as a team this week and they did it with encouragement, positivity and a smile.

“It isn’t the outcome that any of us wanted on the scoreboard, but the bigger picture and life lesson is these girls are tough and resilient. Everyone can be happy when they are winning, but sometimes life gets hard and we go through unexpected situations where we feel like we aren’t winning. My joy comes from knowing that this group of girls is going to be just fine in life no matter what is thrown at them.”

West Bladen (10-2, 4-1 Southeastern), had a five-match win streak snapped.

“Tonight, we had to just stop and be thankful to be able to play even if it wasn’t our best game,” Rhodes said. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to play a game we all love and have fun in the midst of all of the hardships life throws at us sometimes.”

West Bladen statistics: Greer Pope (7 assists, ace, dig), Kali Allen (3 digs, kill, tip kill), Makenna Thurman (kill, block), Natalie Sykes (3 assists, kill, block, tip kill), Tahlela Bethea (2 kills, 2 blocks), Helaina Conklin (4 kills, 3 tip kills, ace, dig), Brenna hester (dig), Shanna Lewis (3 digs, ace, assist), Kimberly Dowless (3 kills, tip kill), Karlee Gause (2 assists).

Varsity Volleyball: Hobbton 3, East Bladen 1

In Newton Grove, Hobbton moved into first place in the Carolina Conference with a 25-20, 17-25, 25-11, 25-22 victory against East Bladen (3-11, 3-4 Carolina). Hobbton (10-3, 7-1 Carolina) broke a tie with idle East Columbus (10-1, 6-1 Carolina) for the conference lead.

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, Hobbton 0

In Newton Grove, East Bladen won its 10th match with a 25-14, 25-6 victory against Hobbton.

Bella Beard led the Eagles (10-3, 5-1 Carolina) with six service aces, four kills and as assists. Other players on the scoresheet for East Bladen were Harlie Shaw (2 aces, 11 assists), Tenley Dowless (4 aces, 3 kills), Maylin McMichael (ace, kill), Julia Flowers (ace, 5 kills), Gracey Edwards (3 kills), Addie Douglas (6 aces, dig), Chloe Merritt (3 assists), Avianna Whittington (ace).

JV Volleyball: South Brunswick 2, West Bladen 1

In Southport, the Cougars narrowly won the deciding set in a 25-20, 22-25, 15-13 against West Bladen (10-2, 4-1 Southeastern).

Kynslie Kinlaw paced the Knights with eight kills, two aces and a block while Berkleigh Guy had four kills and two service aces. Other players on the scoresheet were Chloe Walters (ace, 6 digs), Vera Valentiner (ace, block, dig), Bristol Allen (ace, 2 kills, block), Amiya McCarty-Maxfield (2 aces, 2 kills, block), Hadley Dove (kill).

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Girls’ Soccer: Elizabethtown 7, East Columbus 0

In Lake Waccamaw, Britney Scarlett netted a hat trick as the Cougars (3-1) shut out East Columbus. Jeniyah Whittington and Allison Martinez each scored two goals for Elizabethtown.

Boys’ Soccer: East Columbus 3, Elizabethtown 0

In Lake Waccamaw, the homestanding Gators shut out Elizabethtown (1-3).

Boys’ Soccer: Emereau postponed

The Cape Fear Academy at Emereau game was postponed. A makeup date has not been determined. The Aviators have a 5-2-1 record.

RECREATION

Youth soccer

At County Park, winners in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth soccer leagues were Courage, Spirit, Fury, Quakes, Galaxy, Thunder, Burn, Arsenal, Dynamos, Lightning, Sharks and Titans.

The Courage, Fury and Sharks remained unbeaten.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 24

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Bladen at Lakewood, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, SEPT. 25

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

JV: Whiteville at East Bladen, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Whiteville at West Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

North Duplin at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

Whiteville at West Bladen, 4 p.m.

JV Football

East Bladen at Hobbton, 6:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Volleyball

Sampson vs. Emereau at Elizabethtown Baptist Church, 4 p.m.

Soccer

Bladenboro at Williams Township, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Tar Heel at Whiteville, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Sampson at Emereau, Boys 4 p.m.

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Soccer at Bladen County Park

Grizzlies vs. Raptors, 6 p.m.

Lightning vs. Hornets, 6 p.m.

Mutiny vs. Sharks, 7 p.m.

Dynamos vs. Titans, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Fury vs. Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Quakes, 6 p.m.

Cosmos vs. Timbers, 7 p.m.

Railhawks vs. Revolution, 7 p.m.

7-9-Year-Old Girls’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Arsenal vs. Fusion, 6 p.m.

Rapids vs. Burn, 7 p.m.

10-12-Year-Old Boys’ Soccer at Bladen County Park

Crew vs. DC United, 6 p.m.

Spartans vs. Bolt, 7 p.m.