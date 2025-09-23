DUBLIN – The Bladen Community College Foundation will host its Annual Dinner Thursday, Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. at Cape Fear Winery in Elizabethtown.

This highly anticipated evening serves as the Foundation’s primary fundraiser to provide scholarships and student support, ensuring Bladen Community College students have every opportunity to succeed.

Each year, the Annual Dinner grows in excitement and impact, thanks to the overwhelming support of local businesses and community partners. Guests will enjoy a delicious dinner, a live auction full of energy and laughter led by Bo Barefoot and Ryan Godwin, and a teacup drawing featuring an array of gifts donated by area businesses.

“This is always such a fun and uplifting night, but more importantly, it directly benefits our students,” said Sondra Guyton, Vice President for Institutional Advancement and Community Relations. “Scholarships and emergency assistance can be life-changing—removing barriers so students can stay enrolled and achieve their goals.

Every ticket and sponsorship purchased truly makes a difference.” Tickets for the event are $100 per person, and sponsorships remain available. Each sponsorship includes tickets to the dinner and offers meaningful recognition opportunities. As part of the evening, the Foundation will also honor the Business Partner of the Year, a distinction chosen by Bladen Community College employees to recognize exceptional support from the business community. “

This event reflects the strength of our community and its belief in education,” said Dr. Amanda Lee, President of Bladen Community College. “When we invest in our students, we invest in the future workforce and the vitality of Bladen County. I look forward to celebrating with friends and partners who share our mission of student success.”

Guests are encouraged to dress in business casual attire. This year, a professional photographer will be on-site offering keepsake portraits for $20—a wonderful way to commemorate the evening.

The Bladen Community College Foundation Annual Dinner promises to be a night of fellowship, fun, and impact that you won’t want to miss. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please contact the Bladen Community College Foundation at 910.879.5500.