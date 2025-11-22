BLADENBORO — West Bladen’s Knights forced 31 turnovers and held West Columbus to only 27 points en route to a 66-27 non-conference boys basketball victory over the Vikings Friday night.

Coach Travis Pait’s Knights improved to 2-0 and will travel to Class 8A opponent Wilmington Hoggard Tuesday night.

Senior Jackson Pait topped the Knight scoring list with 20 points, 6 steals and 2 assists. Senior Tylik McCall finished with 13 points and 2 steals, and junior Jaquan Lesane bombed in four 3-point shots for 12 points.

Junior Kendell Lessane contributed 7 points and 3 rebounds. Senior Demarion Bryant tossed in 5 points and had 2 steals. Junior Keonta Hill racked up 5 steals and 3 rebounds.

A Demond Williams’ lay-up put the Vikings up quickly, but McCall sank 3 free throws, and freshman Carnell Lewis and McCall both turned steals into lay-ups that grew the lead to 7-4. Lessane dropped in a lay-up in transition, and Pait delivered an assist to sophomore Cyncere Jessup for a lay-up and an 11-4 lead.

Pait knocked down 2 foul shots, but the Vikings’ Larry Graham hit 2 free throws, and Jaceon Keel banked in a runner to close the gap to 13-10 at the quarter break.

Lesane nailed a corner 3-ball, and Bryant flipped in a runner to pad the lead to 18-10. Lessane turned a Pait assist into a lay-up, and Bryant banked in a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 23-11 lead.

Lessane cashed in a free throw, and Pait hooked in a runner from the lane then beat the halftime buzzer with a 40-foot bank shot that stretched the lead to 29-15.

“We weren’t making shots in the first half,” said Coach Pait. “I was happy with how hard we played. It was a very, very physical game.”

It was the first game for Brian McCleney as head coach at West Columbus. He had been Coach Pait’s assistant coach at West Bladen through last season and also coached the Knight girls for several years. “We are trying to get rid of some bad habits,” said Coach McCleney. “We have only had these guys for a week because of football, but we are working to get better.”

Graham led the Vikings with 12 points, and Garry Brown added 5.

WEST COLUMBUS (27) – Larry Graham 12, Charlie McLeod, Jaceon Keel 2, Demond Williams 2, Zion Eady, Sam Battle, Keandre Corbett, Ayden Scott 2, Xavier Savage 2, Jeffrey Best, Santonio Vereen 2, Alonte Johnson, Garry Brown 5.

WEST BLADEN (66) – Jackson Pait 20, Demarion Bryant 5, Sayvion Covington 2, Tylik McCall 13, Kendell Lessane 7, Keonta Hill, Jaquan Lesane 12, Jamari Adams-Peterson, Carnell Lewis 2, Keon Whittington, Ethan Bourhill, Ahmbrie Cooper, Cyncere Jessup 2, Blake Britt 3, Justin Spaulding.

