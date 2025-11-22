ELIZABETHTOWN – Riley Collins knew East Bladen needed a big play. When he made one, Julius Battle was ready to pounce.

Collins’ sack of Manteo quarterback Drew Brown midway through the fourth quarter resulted in a fumble that Battle scooped up and ran 10 yards for a touchdown Friday night sparking the Eagles to a 38-21 win at Lenon Fisher Stadium in the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A football playoffs.

“I ran off the edge and just got it in my mind and ready to make the sack,” Collins said. “I just wanted to get back in the game, get our heads right and make sure we won the game to advance to the next round.”

Battle ran untouched into the end zone with 5:31 remaining that turned a tenuous one-point lead into a 30-21 advantage.

“Just being in the right place at the right time,” Battle said.

East Bladen (9-3) is scheduled to play at top-seeded Tarboro (12-0) next Friday. The Vikings eliminated Hobbton 47-12 on Friday. Tarboro beat the Eagle 20-13 in the fourth round of the 2023 1A playoffs and has appeared in nine consecutive state championship games, winning five, including last season’s 1A title, a 45-24 victory against Corvian Community.

Dashon Campbell scored the final of his three touchdowns with 2:44 remaining that was set up by a Jaden Lewis interception to cap the scoring.

“Nothing but God, man,” said Campbell, who ran for 170 yards on 18 carries. “We started off pretty good in the first half. In the second half we started off shaky, but something lit a fire under our butts. We had to go. We got right. I can’t give nothing but God the glory.”

Lewis, along with his pass interception, ran for 169 yards on 13 carries and a touchdown. Keyshawn Kemp ran for a pair of 2-point conversions and passed to Lewis for another. Campbell had a 2-point conversion.

Brown, the Manteo quarterback, completed 9 of 23 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns, but had two intercepted. The East Bladen defense limited the Redskins to 40 yards rushing on 24 carries.

East Bladen scored on its second play from scrimmage on Lewis’ 30 yard scamper, then made it 14-0 in the first four minutes of the game on Campbell’s 4 yard run that was set up when the Eagles held Manteo on downs.

Manteo (7-4) climbed back in the game on the final play of the first half when Brown connected with Connor Pearce for a 33 yard touchdown pass. Marley Battle’s conversion kick pulled the Redskins to within 14-7.

“I thought us scoring those two quick early touchdowns gave us a little false sense that it was going to be easy,” East Bladen coach Robby Priest said. “We had to get past that. I was pleased with that. A little maturity going through tough times all year long.”

Manteo tied it at 14 on its opening possession of the second half on Brown’s 54 yard pass play to Kai McGilberry.

East Bladen regained the lead quickly. Manteo had to kick off from its own 20 because of an unsportsmanlike penalty and a procedure penalty. It resulted in the Eagles gaining possession at the Redskins 35. A 24 yard run by Battle moved the ball to the 5. Campbell bulled over from the 1. Kemp passed to Lewis for the conversion and a 22-14 lead with 8:30 remaining in the third quarter.

The Brown-to-McGilberry connection struck again. This scoring play covered 53 yards. Battle’s conversion kick pulled Manteo within 22-21 with 5:04 remaining in the third quarter.

East Bladen drove to Manteo’s 3 yard line early in the fourth quarter, but lost a fumble. Manteo moved the ball to the 24 and faced fourth down and a yard. The Redskins were called for a procedure penalty, but still opted to go for the first down. On the next play, Collins had his sack and Battle recovered the fumble for a touchdown.

“We gave Riley the game ball on that one,” Priest said.

As for playing Tarboro in the fourth round next Friday, Priest said he is looking forward to it.

“If that’s who you have to go through, then that’s who you have to go through,” Priest said. “Another good team, well coached. We’ll have our hands full.”

Campbell, who was a sophomore when Tarboro ousted the Eagles two seasons ago, said the team will be ready.

“Another sophomore year rematch,” Campbell said. “This is what we wanted. We made it happen. As much as we’ve elevated, I really feel that God is going to help us push through.”

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].