Contributed

BLADENBORO – Senior Kali Allen tossed in a game-high 11 points, and senior Tah’lela Bethea grabbed 15 rebounds as West Bladen survived a good deal of adversity Friday night to claim a 34-23 non-conference girls basketball victory over West Columbus.

The Knights were missing 2 regulars before the game started – one due to an injury suffered in an automobile accident on the way to the game. Two more Lady Knights fouled out in the 2nd half, another starting guard was injured in the final quarter, and 2 more had 4 fouls when the game ended. West Bladen was whistled for 23 fouls in the game.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Sophomore Amiya McCarty, who was injured in the final quarter, finished with 8 points and 2 steals. Bethea tallied 6 points, Allen contributed 3 assists and freshman Abigail Dew had 3 steals.

Coach Alvin Thompson’s Knights (1-2) notched their first win of the season and will host East Columbus on December 2.

WEST COLUMBUS (23) – Makayla Jennings 5, Iyana Lowery 11, Alaina Spencer 2, Demya Powell 5, Brissa Matheson, India Baxley, Zakiya Avant.

WEST BLADEN (34) – Hadley Dove 3, Amiya McCarty 8, Haley Taylor 4, Abigail Dew 2, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 11, Tah’lela Bethea 6.

JV Boys’ Basketball: West Bladen 58, West Columbus 23

Ten different West Bladen players scored as the Knights rolled to a 58-23 non-conference victory over West Columbus in their season opener.

Jace Lesane buried a pair of 3-point shots and finished with 10 points to lead the Knights’ attack. Levi Velasco Garcia pumped in 8 points for the winners.

WEST BLADEN (58) – Levi Velasco Garcia 8, Drake Gause 6, Jace Lesane 10, Isaiah Minus 6, Ussiah Gause 5, Gaston Russ 4, Sincere McKinley 4, Isaiah Lloyd 6, Markkus Bass 2, Shyron Thompson 6, Sterling Davis, Jeremiah Bryan, Rylan Bordeaux.

JV Girls’ Basketball: West Bladen 27, West Columbus 4

Kynzlee Wood and Serenity Council sparked West Bladen to an early 11-1 lead and the Knights cruised to a 27-4 non-conference victory over West Columbus.

The Knights improved to 2-0.

Wood drained a 3-point shot and another basket in the opening period. Council tossed in 2 baskets and a free throw, and Logan Powers sank a free throw.

Wood and Abigail Dew nailed 3-point shots in the 2nd quarter. Domonyque Blackwell popped in a basket, and Dew and Hadley Dove pumped in free throws as the lead grew to 21-1.

WEST COLUMBUS (4) – Xaviona Turner1, Mikayla Lowery 2, Emma Berry, Kayleigh Moeng 1, Cecilia Greene, Adnana Singletary, Akeelah Snowton, India Baxley, Brissa Matheson.

WEST BLADEN (27) – Abigail Dew 4, Damonyque Blackwell 4, Kynzlee Wood 10, Logan Powers 3, Zirrihana White, Hadley Dove 1, Serenity Council 5.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].