LELAND – Ariel Cromartie scored 26 points and Sana’a Singletary added 18 Thursday night as East Bladen opened its season with a 57-40 win against North Brunswick in a girls’ basketball non-conference game.

A dominating second half powers East Bladen to victory. North Brunswick led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 28-23 at half, but the Eagles outscored the Scorpions 28-12 in the second half.

Cromartie, a senior, kept the Eagles in the game in the first half, scoring 16 points, and Singletary, a sophomore, came alive in the second half with 14 points.

EAST BLADEN (51) – Aaliyah Monroe 4, Ellen Battle, Ariel Cromartie 26, Montiera Richardson, Tyliah Freeman 2, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 18, Cabria Baldwin, Niyah Wooten 1, Grayce Edwards.

NORTH BRUNSWICK (40) – Gomez 9, Espinal 17, McNeilly 6, Young 2, Newkirk 6.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Girls’ basketball: Union 57, West Bladen 37

In Bladenboro, Centavia McKoy and Zadariyah Faison combined for 44 points to lead the Spartans to the non-conference victory.

Natalee Sykes led the Knights (0-2) with 13 points, and Kali Allen followed with 7 points.

Sykes buried a 3-point shot and another basket, and freshman Hadley Dove added a basket to keep the Knights within 10-7 at the quarter break. Union led by seven at half and eight at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth quarter.

UNION (57) –Zadariyah Faison 18, Centavia McKoy 26, Ahleeyah Richardson 4, Makayla Hall 8, Zakiya Royal 1.

WEST BLADEN (37) –Hadley Dove 2, Amiya McCarty 4, Haley Taylor, Abigail Dew 5, JaNya McKeithan, Saniya Martin, Harmony Richardson, Kali Allen 7, Natalee Sykes 13, Tah’lela Bethea 6, Kynzlee Ward.

RECREATION VOLLEYBALL

Inside King Street gym in Elizabethtown, the Shockers and Storm remained tied for first in the 12-14-year-old league with victories. The Wildcats notched a win in the 10-11-year-old league. The Typhoons swept the Cyclones in the 8-9-year-old league.

THURSDAY, NOV. 20

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball

Boys: North Brunswick 59, East Bladen 16

Girls: East Bladen 51, North Brunswick 40

Girls: Union 57, West Bladen 37

JV boys: East Bladen at North Brunswick

JV girls: East Bladen at North Brunswick

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Football

East Bladen 20, West Bladen 14 (Story)

RECREATION

7-9-Year-Old Flag Football

Bulldogs 22, Crimson Tide 6

Hurricanes 35, Volunteers 6

8-9-Year-Old Volleyball

Typhoons 2, Cyclones 0 (25-17, 25-13)

10-11-Year-Old Volleyball

Wildcats 2, Mustangs 0 (25-12, 25-9)

12-14-Year-Old Volleyball

Shockers 2, Thunder 1 (14-25, 25-20, 15-12)

Storm 2, Flyers 0 (25-10, 25-20)

FRIDAY, NOV. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

NCHSAA Playoffs

Manteo at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

Basketball

West Columbus at West Bladen, JV girls 4 p.m., JV boys 5 p.m., Varsity girls 6 p.m., Varsity boys 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 22

RECREATION

5-6-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Patriots vs. Panthers, 9 a.m.

7-8-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Falcons vs. Commanders, 11:30 a.m.

9-10-Year-Old Flag Football at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Steelers vs. Dolphins, 9 a.m.

Colts vs. Steelers, 10:15 a.m.

To report scores, email Sonny Jones at [email protected].