Twelve West Bladen High School athletes have been selected to All-Southeastern Conference teams for fall sports.

Seniors Isaiah Robinson and Justin Spaulding were named to the football team. Robinson led the Knights in tackles with 71, rushed for 377 yards on 75 carries and scored three touchdowns. Spaulding was second on the team in tackles with 63 and had a pair of quarterback sacks. He also carried the ball 23 times for 57 yards.

Juniors Greer Pope and Kimberly Dowless represented West Bladen on the all-conference volleyball squad. The two players were instrumental in helping the Knights post a school-best 15-4 overall record, finish second in the conference and advance to the second round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 3A playoffs. Pope was the lead server and also setter. Dowless provided West Bladen with strong play at the net.

In boys’ soccer, seniors Jonah Bryan and Gerson Verdugo-Roblero along with junior Alejandro Lopez Sandoval were on the all-conference team. Bryan and Lopez Sandoval were the top goal scorers for the Knights, who were in contention for a share of the league title until the final week of the season. Verdugo-Roblero provided solid play and leadership as a defender and midfielder. West Bladen lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

In girls’ tennis, West Bladen’s top two players, Faith Wren and Lileigh Anderson, were selected for postseason honors. Wren, playing No. 1 singles, had a 7-4 record. Anderson, playing No. 2 singles, finished 8-3. Wren teamed with Everlee Nance to post a 5-3 record in No. 1 doubles during the season. Anderson and Jeleah Purdie went 6-2 in No. 2 doubles. Wren and Anderson competed as a doubles team in the NCHSAA Mideast Regional, winning a first-round match.

Michael Maldenado and Dylan Taylor represented West Bladen on the all-conference boys’ cross country team while Jailyn Russ was named to the girls’ team. Taylor placed fourth and Maldenado was fifth in the boys’ conference championship meet. Russ finished fifth in the girls’ conference championship meet.

Player of the Year and Coach of the Year for each sports were:

Football: Offense – Chase Boone, Red Springs. Defense – Sam McBride, Whiteville. Specialist – T.J. Ellerbee, Red Springs and Oscar Valdez, South Columbus. Coach – Daniel Yow, South Brunswick.

Volleyball: Player – Molly Jenkins, South Brunswick. Coach – Mackenzie LeFevre, South Brunswick.

Boys’ soccer: Player – Aiden Hart, South Brunswick. Coach – Trevor Walker – South Brunswick.

Boys’ cross country: Runner – Kennedy Gordon, South Brunswick. Coach – Jacoby McLean, Red Springs.

Girls’ cross country: Runner – Gerardo Amaya, Red Springs. Coach – Kelly Chavis, Fairmont.

Girls’ tennis: Player – Carys Subach, South Brunswick. Coach – Christian Kearns, South Brunswick.

