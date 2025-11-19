Jenna Brice (front row, middle) with her parents, Joy Brice (left) and Jamie Brice (right) along with (back row, from left), East Bladen athletic director Patty Evers, principal Dr. Chris Carroll and softball coach Nathan Dowless at her signing ceremony.

Jenna Brice (front row, middle) with her parents, Joy Brice (left) and Jamie Brice (right) along with (back row, from left), Tyler Griffin, sister Rylee Brice, aunt Melody Brice and grandmother Phyllis Brice at her signing ceremony.

East Bladen pitcher Jenna Brice signed Wednesday afternoon to play softball for the University of Mount Olive.

A signing ceremony attended by family and school representatives was held inside the media center. Among those attending were Jenna’s parents, Joy and Jamie Brice, sister Rylee Brice, aunt Melody Brice, grandmother Phyllis Brice and Tyler Griffin.

“I picked Mount Olive because of the coaches,” Brice said. “They were nice and they gave me an opportunity that I haven’t had, the players and it’s close to home.”

Mount Olive competes in NCAA Division II Conference Carolinas and is coached by India Kornegay, a former pitcher for the Trojans who also is the pitching coach.

“She really saw something in me that nobody else did,” said Brice, who is a senior and has one more season to play for the Eagles.

In the past two seasons at East Bladen, Brice has struck out 123 batters in 166.2 innings pitched. She had a 7-10 record in 2024. Brice has played 49 games over the past three seasons of varsity softball for the Eagles and has a career .290 batting average with eight doubles and 32 runs batted in, according to MaxPreps.

“I’m excited that she decided to go close to home,” said Nathan Dowless, who has coached the East Bladen softball team the past two seasons. “We’ll be able to catch some of her games and I’m excited to see her growth. I’ve watched her growth for many years (coaching travel ball) and I’m sure that growth will continue at Mount Olive.

“I know this has been a goal of hers ever since she knew what was going on. I’m extremely proud and wish her nothing but the best,” Dowless said.

East Bladen athletic director Patty Evers noted that only five percent of high school athletes play collegiately. “That says a lot,” Evers said, “especially about your will and your drive to want to play a college sport. I commend you for that.”

Evers and school principal Dr. Chris Carroll commended Brice for the type of person she is both on and off the field.

“You have continued to demonstrate what it means to be an Eagle,” Carroll said. “We love how you continue to learn with passion. You’re living with purpose. You lead with integrity. I know where that comes from because I see it in your family. As you go to Mount Olive, you are going to represent East Bladen well.”

