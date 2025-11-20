Raleigh – The North Carolina Department of Commerce released a press release Nov. 20 providing information about the new industry that is moving to the Elizabethtown Industrial Park.

In their release, they said. “Today Governor Josh Stein announced VectorTex USA, LLC, a product developer and technology company, will create 44 new jobs in Bladen County. The company will invest more than $6 million to establish its first North American manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown.

“VectorTex’s decision to establish U.S. operations in Elizabethtown is great news for Bladen County and for North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein.“These new jobs will help families thrive and strengthen our rural economy as we keep working to make North Carolina the best place to live, work and do business.”

VectorTex USA is the U.S. subsidiary of Vector Technologies, an Australian contract manufacturer for the life sciences, aquaculture, automotive, and food and beverage industries. The company develops medical device components and product technology for oyster farming. With existing operations in Australia, Luxembourg, New Zealand and Thailand, VectorTex will operate in a 25,000-square-foot production and innovation hub in closer proximity to key customers.

“We’re excited to establish our new manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. This investment strengthens our ability to serve customers across the United States, shortening supply chains and strengthening our global engineering, quality and production capability,” said Callum de Vries, Technical Business Development Manager at VectorTex USA. “The support we have received from North Carolina and Bladen County has been exceptional, and we’re eager to create new opportunities as we bring our advanced engineering and manufacturing operations online.”

“We’re proud to welcome VectorTex to North Carolina and Bladen County,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley.“Their investment reflects the growing confidence companies have in our state’s rural communities, infrastructure and workforce.”

While wages vary by position, the annual average salary for the new positions will be $48,136, which is in line with the average wage in Bladen County of $46,867. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $2 million for the region.

A performance-based grant of $120,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help the company expand in North Carolina. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“This is the kind of investment rural North Carolina needs. VectorTex’s decision to bring jobs to Elizabethtown will strengthen our local economy and provide meaningful opportunities for hardworking folks in Bladen County,” said North Carolina Senator Brent Jackson. “I’m proud to support efforts that bring good jobs to our region.”

“Bladen County is a great place to live, work and do business. VectorTex clearly sees that,” said North Carolina Representative William D. Brisson. “These new jobs will help our families, boost our economy, and show that rural North Carolina is ready to grow. I welcome VectorTex to Elizabethtown and look forward to their success.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the North Carolina Community College System, Bladen Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Four County EMC, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., the Bladen County Economic Development Commission, and the town of Elizabethtown.”

The Project Mermaid announcement was then released to the press at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 20 from the combined forces of Bladen County, Bladen County Economic Development Commission and the Town of Elizabethtown.

“Project Synopsis Project Mermaid involves the establishment of Vectortex (USA), an engineering and advanced manufacturing company selecting Bladen County for its U.S. operations.

The project represents a private investment of approximately $7 million and the creation of 44 new full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $48,000, well above the county average.

Vectortex is an Australian-based company with additional locations in Germany and Thailand. Their decision to locate in Bladen’s Bloomin’ Industrial Incubator #5 highlights the strength of the incubator network and long-term success of product development efforts by Bladen County and Bladen’s Bloomin.’

Senator Brent Jackson said, “I am pleased to see the state’s continued investment in workforce training and rural economic development supporting significant projects like Vectortex (USA). The collaborative work of Bladen County, Elizabethtown, BBAI, and our regional partners shows what is possible when we align local vision with state resources. I’m proud to support these efforts and look forward to the new opportunities this project will create for the people of Bladen County.”

“As a lifelong resident of Bladen County, I am especially proud to see international companies like Vectortex (USA) choosing to invest and grow right here at home,” said Representative William Brisson. “Their decision to bring innovative new products and advanced manufacturing processes to our county is a strong testament to the potential of our workforce and communities. I appreciate the dedication of our local partners in securing this project, and I’m confident it will open the door to new opportunities and continued progress for Bladen County.

“Bladen County is proud to announce Project Mermaid, now publicly identified as Vectortex (USA), an engineering and advanced-manufacturing operation choosing to establish and grow here in our community,” said Chairman Charles Ray Peterson – Bladen County Board of Commissioners. “Vectortex is an Australian-based company with additional locations in Germany and Thailand, and we are honored they have selected Bladen County for their U.S. facility. This announcement follows the October news that MST Bar, a Canadian manufacturer of fiberglass rebar, will be locating in Bladenboro—further underscoring the strong momentum in our industrial recruitment efforts. Vectortex (USA) will bring approximately $7 million in private capital investment and create 44 new jobs with an average annual wage of $48,000.

“The company will locate in Bladen’s Bloomin’ Industrial Incubator #5, highlighting the continued success of our incubator network. This also demonstrates how strategic investment in product development continues to generate success stories and bring new opportunities to fruition. I am extremely proud of the long-standing partnership between Bladen’s Bloomin’ and Bladen County. For more than 25 years, the board members of both organizations have worked side by side to build the product capacity that makes announcements like this possible.

“Their vision and commitment continue to attract world-class companies and meaningful opportunities to our community. This project reflects the coordinated commitment of our partners: Bladen County, Town of Elizabethtown, NC Department of Commerce, BBAI, Golden LEAF Foundation, Four County EMC, North Carolina’s Southeast (NCSE), and Bladen Community College. We welcome Vectortex (USA) to Bladen County and look forward to the long-term opportunity and economic impact this project will bring to our residents.”

“I am thrilled to celebrate the announcement of Vectortex (USA) and the exciting growth it represents for Elizabethtown,” said Town of Elizabethtown Mayor Sylvia Campbell. “This project showcases the power of our strong partnership with Bladen County and Bladen’s Bloomin’ and our shared commitment to bringing new jobs and opportunity to our residents. We are delighted to welcome this innovative company to our town. Partners In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, GoldenLEAF Foundation, North Carolina Community College System, Bladen Community College, North Carolina’s Southeast, North Carolina’s Electric Cooperatives, Four County EMC, Bladen County, Bladen’s Bloomin’ Agri-Industrial, Inc., Bladen County Economic Development Commission, and the Town of Elizabethtown.”

