ELIZABETHTOWN – All nine players scored Monday night as East Bladen rolled past Pender 63-16 in a high school girls’ non-conference basketball game on Patty Evers Court.

Sana’a Singletary led the Eagles (2-0) with 12 points and Aaliyah Monroe and T.T. Richardson each had 10.

East Bladen built a 42-5 halftime lead and the second half was played with a running clock.

PENDER (16) – Khylie Plummer 2, Solange Stewart 4, Zyiah Williams 2, Nevasha Bonds 6, Kahaya Stringfield 2.

EAST BLADEN (63) – Aaliyah Monroe 10, Ellen Battle 9, Ariel Cromartie 8, T.T. Richardson 10, Tyliah Freeman 4, Julia Flowers 6, Sana’a Singletary 12, Niyah Wooten, Grayce Edwards 4.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Boys’ Basketball: Emereau: Bladen 35, Midway 22

In Dunn, the Aviators (1-1) held Midway to only four points in the second half in winning their first game this season. Cayden Smith scored 11 of his game high 15 points in the second half as Emereau rallied from an 18-10 halftime deficit.

EMEREAU: BLADEN (35) – Eli Dicicco 3, Noah Ray 10, Jayden Bordeaux 7, Colt Lewis, Cayden Smith 15, Grayson Leggett, Ryker Britt, Mason Sasser, Cooper Patrick, Tony Robinson, Ryker Dowless, Saeed McEleven.

MIDWAY (22) – Tanner Register 6, Jasyen Cash 9, Lee Naylor 2, Adam Johnson 3, Elijah Blake 2.

Girls’ Basketball: Midway 33, Emereau: Bladen 19

In Dunn, Preslie Williams and Emily Williams combined for 25 points in Midway’s victory against the Aviators (1-1). The Raiders outscored Emereau 7-0 in the fourth quarter to pull away.

EMEREAU: BLADEN (19) – Khloe Campbell, Holly McMillan, Keri Burgess 7, Harper Allen 8, Zoe Hall 2, Laikyn Rogerson, Carley Rorick, Rylie Dowless, Alaina Wilkins 2, Hedi Sasser, Lala Ward.

MIDWAY (33) – Emily Williams 12, Preslie Williams 13, Reagan Jackson 7, Strelyn Tyncall 1.

RECREATION

Volleyball

Inside King Street Gym in Elizabethtown, the Huskies (6-0) swept the Wildcats 25-11, 25-21 to clinch the Bladen County Recreation Department’s 10-11-year-old volleyball championship. In other matches, the Hurricanes gave the Waves their first loss in the 8-9-year-old league and the Thunder swept the Flames in the 12-14-year-old league.

