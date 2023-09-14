The Bladen Community College Foundation hosted an unforgettable Scholarship Recipient Breakfast where students expressed their heartfelt appreciation to their generous donors.

The event was not only a celebration of academic achievement but also and opportunity to showcase the philanthropic spirt that strengthens our community.

At the breakfast, scholarship recipients from various academic backgrounds came together to express their gratitude through handwritten thank-you notes.

These sincere gestures of appreciation underscored the profound impact that scholarship have on the lives of these deserving students.

One of the highlights of the morning was when Mr. Mac Campbell on behalf of Bladen We Care, presented a gift to the Bladen Community College Foundation to support three vital areas within the community:

Exercise Equipment for EMS and BLET Programs: A portion of the gift will go towards providing state-of-the-art exercise equipment for the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) programs. This investment in modern equipment will enhance the training experience for students pursuing careers in the critical fields of medical and public safety, ultimately benefiting the well-being of our community.

Scholarships for Short-Term Trainings: The gift will also fund scholarships for short-term training programs, such as nurse aide, phlebotomy, and emergency medical services, empowering students to gain valuable skills in a wide range of industries. This support will open doors for individuals seeking to advance their careers and contribute to the local workforce.

Support for Students with Limited Financial Aid: a portion of the gift will be dedicated to assisting students who have little or no financial aid. This commitment reflects the Bladen Community College’s dedication to breaking down financial barriers and ensuring that all students have equal opportunities to pursue their educational goals.

This financial gift from Bladen We Care demonstrates their commitment to fostering education and improving the lives of individuals in Bladen County.

The generosity serves as an inspiring example of the impact that private donors can make in advancing education and building a stronger, more vibrant community. This contribution reinforced the importance of education as a transformative force that not only benefits individuals but also elevates our entree community.

About Bladen We Care:

Bladen We Care is a charitable organization comprised of dedicated volunteers committed to improving the health and well-being of the residents of Bladen County. Through fundraising efforts and community partnerships, Bladen We Care provides vital financial support to individuals in need of medical and educational assistance.

Blair Potter is the Director of Communications and Marketing at Bladen Community College. Reach her by email at www.bladencc.edu.