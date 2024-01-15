ELIZABETHTOWN — The National Weather Services issued a Flood Warning over the weekend, saying low lying areas around Bladen County will experience flooding through Wednesday, at least.

Forecasters said the Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in North Carolina (and South Carolina):

– Cape Fear River At Elizabethtown affecting Bladen County.

– Cape Fear River At William O Huske Lock And Dam 3 affecting Bladen and Cumberland counties.

– Little Pee Dee River At Galivants Ferry affecting Marion and Horry Counties.

Additionally, the Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in North Carolina and South Carolina:

Lumber River Near Lumberton affecting Robeson County.

Great Pee Dee River At Pee Dee affecting Florence and Marion

counties.

For the Cape Fear River — including William O Huske Lock And Dam 3, Elizabethtown, Lock and Dam 1 — Minor flooding is in the immediate forecast, NWS forecasters said.

Residents in these areas should use caution when walking near riverbanks.

A NWS Flood Warning means flooding is taking place now. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast on the Cape Fear River at Elizabethtown until early Wednesday morning.

With the the river at 27 feet, floodwaters will affect farmers` fields adjacent to the river requiring the movement of farm equipment to higher ground. The lower part of Cape Owen Manor Road may become impassable.

At 9:25 a.m. Monday the river was at 26.9 feet. The river is expected to fall below flood stage early this afternoon (Tuesday) and continue falling to 18.2 feet.

Rain is expected through Tuesday, clearing on Wednesday. A chance of showers, mainly between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

A chance of showers, mainly after 2 p.m. is in the forecast for Tuesday, turning to mostly cloudy skies Tuesday night, New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

The high Tuesday is expected to reach near 58. Tuesday night temperatures are expected to be cold — around 24 degrees.

Clear skies are in the forecast beginning Wednesday, with highs in the low 40s and 50s and overnight lows in the low 20s to mid-30s.