ELIZABETHTOWN – Trooper Kevin Conner (B-551) lost his life during a traffic stop on October 17, 2018.

Conner was Born in Bladenboro and his life-long dream was to be a state trooper, a dream that came true in 2007. He was assigned to Troop B in Columbus County where he made his home with his wife, Miranda, and his two children, Briley and Braxson.

Connor was a humanitarian and public servant, both on and off the job. He was a wonderful friend to many, and a light to anyone who made his acquaintance. The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Foundation was established in 2019 in an effort to give back and serve the communities that Conner loved and served.

Through the generosity and support of sponsors and fundraising efforts, the Foundation has already given over $10,000 in college scholarships to students in Columbus and Bladen Counties and has plans of expansion in the works. Connor’s legacy of service lives on and his sacrifice will never be forgotten.

On October 19, 2019, the organization held their first annual Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run. The event was a huge success with over 900 runners participating. It was the largest organized race ever put together in Columbus County. This year, on October 12, 2024, the community will come together for the sixth-annual Trooper Kevin Conner 5K and 1 mile run in memory of his life and his dedication to protecting our community. All proceeds from this event will go into a scholarship fund in memory of Kevin Conner.

6th Annual Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run October 12, 2024

Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial $10,000 Scholarship Application information

Check to be sure you meet the Eligibility Criteria

Fill out the attached Scholarship Application Form and submit it online.

You can submit from a phone or a computer. As long as you have the documents uploaded to the form.

Attach your typed, double spaced essay (500-1000 words) on the following prompt:

Describe a meaningful volunteer experience that you have been involved in and how that experience has impacted your community in a positive way. Please do not include your name in the essay.

Attach letters of recommendation- up to two from a community leader (such as a High School principal, elected official, teacher, or executive director of a non-profit organization that has benefited from your volunteerism and service.

Attach a letter of acceptance from college or university.

Questions: Contact: trooperkcfoundation@gmail.com

Trooper Kevin Conner Spirit of Community And Leadership Award

Description of Award

This scholarship is given in honor of NCSHP Master Trooper Kevin Keith Conner, who was killed in the line of duty on October 17, 2018. Kevin was a humanitarian and public servant, both on and off of the job. This annual award is given to an eligible High School Senior from Columbus or Bladen County who has made a difference and inspired countless others to consider how they contribute to their communities to make our world a brighter place.

Eligibility Requirements (must meet all of the following criteria) In order to be eligible for this award, the applicant must:

Be a legal resident of the United States

Be a legal resident of Columbus or Bladen County

Be a High School Senior in one of the following School Districts:

Columbus County Schools, Whiteville City Schools, Columbus Christian Academy, or Bladen County Schools

Have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0

Be a leader in their communities who have participated in community service and/or volunteer activities (emphasis will be placed on this part of the application)

Must have been accepted at an accredited 4-year university for a full-time status of 12 or more credit hours and plan to start school in the fall of the award year.

Review Criteria

Leadership experience, community service, volunteer activities

Academic GPA

Participation in school-related activities

Letters of reference

Essay

Interview (for semi-finalists only)

Submission Requirements include completion of the online applicaton by Monday, April 1, 2024. Additional requirements for semi-finalists will be required, and all semi-finalists will be contacted to be interviewed by members of the selection committee.

Judging:

There will be two rounds of judging. Round 1 is based strictly on the scholarship application. Judging is completed by the appointed scholarship committee. Round 1 is anonymous. The highest scoring applicants will be invited to an interview for Round 2 of the scholarship selection process.

Judging will be done by the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship Committee. The decision of the committee is final.

Distribution of Scholarships:

Scholarships will be presented to the winning senior in Columbus and Bladen counties at the awards program at their high school in May. The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship Foundation will issue a press release and publicize the award via Facebook, local papers, and other relevant publications. Scholarship recipients will be expected to participate in the Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Run which will be held in October as a participant or a volunteer.

Payment of the scholarship funds will be made directly to the school the student is attending, upon presentation of the tuition bill and payment request form to The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship Foundation Board of Trustees at the beginning of each semester. The student must maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher to qualify for payment.

$10,000 scholarship will be spread over the first 2 semesters @ $5,000 per semester. Scholarship funds may be used for tuition, books, or other school-related expenses as approved by the committee.

If a student does not complete a semester and/or fails to return to school for the following semester, unused funds are to be returned by the school to The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship Foundation. Any remaining balance of the scholarship will be forfeited by the student unless there are extenuating circumstances explained in writing to the scholarship foundation and accepted by the Scholarship Board of Directors.

If a student changes schools, the student must notify The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Foundation in writing and present the next semester’s bill from the new school with the payment request form.

Payments from The Trooper Kevin Conner Memorial Scholarship Foundation will be made within two weeks of receipt of the bill and payment request form.

For more information or to donate to this nonprofit organization, please visit their website at: https://kevinconnermemorial.org/