JACKSON, TENNESSEE – Bladen County wants to wish Miss North Carolina Volunteer, Hailey Hudson good wishes this week as she competes and represents North Carolina for the national title.

Hudson, a native North Carolina woman who graduated from East Bladen High School was recently crowned Miss North Carolina Volunteer. She was also recently named a Goodwill Ambassador for Social Media Safety for the state of North Carolina in February.

The third Miss Volunteer America pageant, directed by Allison DeMarcus will take place the week of June 16-22 in Jackson, Tennessee, at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. 51 young women, representing every state and the District of Columbia, will be vying for the coveted title of Miss Volunteer America as well as a $50,000 scholarship and many other prizes.

Competition, which is made up of private interview, swimsuit, talent, and evening gown phases of competition, all weighing 25% each of a contestant’s total score, will commence June 18 with private interviews taking place, followed by three nights of onstage preliminary competition, and will end on the final night of competition of June 22, with the new Miss Volunteer America 2025 being crowned.

Each night’s competition will begin at 7 p.m. CST/8 p.m. EST. The pageant will be live-streamed all week, which you can find on the Miss Volunteer America social platforms. People’s Choice voting is also live, which allows people at home the opportunity to vote for their favorite contestant. The winner of people’s choice receives an automatic spot in the Top 16 on finals night. Votes are $1 a piece. To vote for Hailey visit:

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLJY3SV7XV8NM/checkout/KMYJBX3SCUKCWAXUJLHU3ZYM

Hudson is the daughter of Shannon and Amy Hudson and is a 2019 graduate of East Bladen High School. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from UNC-Chapel Hill’s Honors College in May 2023 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media and Journalism with a second major in Political Science.

“My parents have always been my go-to and my rock and foundation,” she said. “My mom is my best friend. She wears many hats from photographer to chauffeur to wardrobe stylist and the straightening of my crown in life. And my dad is one of the hardest working people I know. Without them none of this would have been possible, and I wouldn’t have become the person I am today. I was a first-generation college graduate and I remember being a big Tar Heel fan. Dad was a big Carolina basketball fan. I remember him telling me that I could make it to a college like UNC. He encouraged me and told me if I got good grades, I could do anything. My dad really believed in me.”

Along with preparing for the upcoming pageant in Tennessee, Hudson will be working with Judge Jefferson Griffin on the North Carolina court of appeals. She is expecting to graduate from law school in May 2026 and knowing her history, she will hit the ground running and will have already focused on the next big thing.

All our best this week at competition from your community and family in Bladen County, Chapel Hill and all over North Carolina.