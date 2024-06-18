The Town of Elizabethtown Town Council will conduct a Special Called Meeting Monday, June 24, 2024 at 12 o’clock Noon, in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 805 W. Broad Street, for the following purposes:

Public Hearing – Text Amendment for Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the Live

Work Play Project at the Elizabethtown Industrial Park;

Public Hearing – Conditional Zoning Permit for the Live Work Play Project;

Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment for Truck Terminals;

FY 2023-2024 Budget Amendment;

Interlocal Agreement with County of Bladen for Lighting Project on Hwy. 701 and

Hwy. 87 Overpass;

Loan Offer to Finance the Lead and Copper Revisions for the Lead Service Line Inventory

Project;

Elizabethtown Advisory Committee Appointments; and

Closed Session [In accordance with NCGS 143-318.11(a)(4) and NCGS 143-

318.11(a)(5)].