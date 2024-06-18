TOWN PUBLIC NOTICE
The Town of Elizabethtown Town Council will conduct a Special Called Meeting Monday, June 24, 2024 at 12 o’clock Noon, in the Elizabethtown Municipal Building, 805 W. Broad Street, for the following purposes:
Public Hearing – Text Amendment for Planned Unit Development (PUD) for the Live
Work Play Project at the Elizabethtown Industrial Park;
Public Hearing – Conditional Zoning Permit for the Live Work Play Project;
Public Hearing – Zoning Ordinance Text Amendment for Truck Terminals;
FY 2023-2024 Budget Amendment;
Interlocal Agreement with County of Bladen for Lighting Project on Hwy. 701 and
Hwy. 87 Overpass;
Loan Offer to Finance the Lead and Copper Revisions for the Lead Service Line Inventory
Project;
Elizabethtown Advisory Committee Appointments; and
Closed Session [In accordance with NCGS 143-318.11(a)(4) and NCGS 143-
318.11(a)(5)].