ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Eagles had three of three seniors named to the Waccamaw All-Conference team–Jake Futrell, Parker Greene and J’marius Smith. Futrell stood-out for the Eagles this season on top of the hill with 2.10 ERA and finished the year with a record of 7-3. He threw 11-strikes in a winning effort against Pender, while only allowing the opposing line-up two hits through seven innings. Futrell was also an integral part of the Eagles lineup with a BA of .273 for 18 hits, 17 RBI’s and he had an on-base percentage of .400.

Parker Greene was a reliable bat in the line-up for the Eagles with a BA of .254 for a total of 15 hits and eight RBI’s on the season to earn his spot on the All-Conference team. Smith led the Eagles with 11 stolen bases this season and he had an on-base percentage of .461. He finished the year with a BA of .310 for 18 hits and he was responsible for 14 RBI’s.

The Waccamaw Player of the Year went to Whiteville senior Ashton Hammonds and the Coach of the Year went to Whitevile head coach Turner Brown. Whiteville took the Waccamaw Conference title with a 12-0 record and they finished their year with an overall record of 24-3 enroute to an 2A NCHSAA Eastern Regional Final appearance.

OTHER ALL-CONFERENCE MEMBERS:

JT Todd(Whiteville)

Luke Odham(Whiteville)

Matthew Hannah (Whiteville)

Will Fisher (Whiteville)

Braylon Waddell (East Columbus)

George Nance (East Columbus)

Daquan Cox (South Columbus)

Walker Sullivan (South Columbus)

Ryder Haynes (West Columbus)

Triston Freeman (West Columbus)