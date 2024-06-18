ELIZABETHTOWN – The East Bladen Lady Eagles had three of their own selected to the All-Waccamaw Softball Team–juniors Mollie Tolar, Martha Simmons and sophomore Niyah Wooten. Tolar finished her junior season with a BA of .290 for 20 hits, 10 RBI’s and she scored 21 runs on the year. She went 3-for-6 in her team’s victory over West Columbus and she crossed the plate four times in a 20-10 victory away from home.

Simmons led the Lady Eagles with 27-hits this season, with a BA of .375 and she was responsible for 12 RBI’s. She had a knack for getting on-base and she scored 24 runs on the year. Wooten had an excellent sophomore season for the Lady Eagles as she finished the year with a BA of .400 with 26 hits, 18 RBI’s and she smacked three homers. Two of her three home runs on the year came against Weldon in the first round of the NCHSAA 1A Playoffs.

Wooten also spent some brief time in the center circle this season, where she posted a 2-1 record and she threw 18 strikeouts in 17 innings pitched this season. The Waccamaw Player of the Year was received by South Columbus senior Olivia Watts and the Coach of the Year Award is shared between South Columbus head coach Megan-Joy Storms Whitesell and Heide Trask head coach Cathy Claris.

OTHER ALL-WACCAMAW SELECTIONS:

Gracie Coyle (East Columbus)

Jenna King (East Columbus)

Layla King (West Columbus)

Margaret Cartrette (Whiteville)

Jada McDowell (South Columbus)

Reah Lee (South Columbus)

Carmen Buck (South Columbus)