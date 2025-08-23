ROCKY POINT – Dashon Campbell ran for 148 yards and a touchdown Friday night as East Bladen opened its football season with an 18-6 victory against Heide Trask.

The Eagles spotted Trask a touchdown on a 6-yard run by Kamajah Wilson with 4:43 remaining in the first quarter, then shut down the Titans the rest of the way.

Riley Collins and Jaden Lewis also scored touchdowns for East Bladen.

East Bladen’s special teams also got in on the action, recovering an onsides kick after Campbell scored the tying touchdown on a 3-yard run with 1:29 left in the first quarter. Campbell helped set up the score with an 18-yard run.

Collins got his touchdown on an 8-yard run with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter.

The East Bladen defense then went to work, forcing Trask to turn the ball over on downs at the 40.

The Eagles took a 12-6 lead into halftime.

East Bladen struck in the third quarter. Lewis scampered 15 yards and an additional 15 was added because of a facemask penalty against Trask that moved the ball to the Titans’ 17. Lewis later scored on a 1-yard run for an 18-6 lead.

Trask began a drive at its own 1 and was marching in the fourth quarter before the East Bladen defense delivered again, stopping Trask on a fourth-and-inches at the Eagles’ 23.

Lewis finished with 65 yards rushing and Collins had 48. The East Bladen offensive did not attempt a pass.

The Eagles defense limited Trask to 122 yards rushing. The Titans did not connect on their lone pass attempt.

East Bladen is scheduled to host county rival West Bladen at Lenon Fisher Stadium next Friday in the “Battle for the Bell.” The Eagles have won 23 straight games against West Bladen since losing the series opener 34-21 in 2001.