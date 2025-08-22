It’s the dreaded Week 1 for making football picks. Flipping a coin seemingly would do just as well.

In fact, in a former life, I was on an online show that flipped a coin to make high school football picks. The infamous “Shank Punt” (pictured above) was the flipper. Did that make me the flippee? Can’t remember how “Shank” fared, but with a head like that, it couldn’t have gone well.

The show was “The Earl of Friday Nights” featuring former Fayetteville Observer Scholastic sports editor Earl Vaughan Jr. I have no idea where the “Shank” head came from and I’m not sure I want to know.

Before you flip out, here are the Week 1 picks.

Pender 28, West Bladen 12 – I wanted to pick the Knights. I want the Knights to win. Maybe I’ll have egg on my face late Friday night with this choice.

At first, I was leaning toward picking the Knights, thinking back to when our son, a 2016 West Bladen graduate, was a student. Pender’s program struggled those four years, going 3-24, including 0-3 against West Bladen, and had two seasons shortened by hurricanes, if I remember correctly.

However, that Pender program is not today’s Pender program. The Patriots reached the 1A East Regional final in 2021 and, last season, lost to Tarboro in the fourth round of the playoffs.

Scanning the 2025 roster, it appears several top defensive players are back for the Patriots. Thankfully, for West Bladen, running back Jeremiah Johnson has graduated after rushing for 2,636 yards and 43 touchdowns last season.

Looking forward to Preston Worley’s second year as West Bladen head coach. I believe the Knights are going to be competitive this season.

As for the opener, well, it seems to be a tough assignment. Feel free to prove otherwise, Knights.

East Bladen 20, Heide Trask 14 – An interesting opener for an Eagles squad that has talent, but can’t afford injuries. Of course, no team can afford injuries, but East Bladen really needs its top players to stay healthy.

I do believe you could flip a coin on this game. Honestly, I have no idea what to expect. The deciding factor was that East Bladen is 6-0 against Trask since 2013 and have won the past two seasons by scores of 28-8 and 12-6. It has the potential to be a tight one in Rocky Point.

Lumberton 28, Fairmont 6 – Fairmont hasn’t won more than two games in a season since 2019. The Golden Tornadoes are expected to be better this season, but Lumberton should have enough to open with a win.

Red Springs 20, Anson 12 – Did you know that former East Carolina head football coach Ed Emory once was the head coach at Anson? That has nothing to do with this game, but thought it was interesting.

South Columbus 49, Swansboro 13 – Nice opener for former West Bladen coach Russell Dove and his Stallions. Swansboro has lost its last 22 games and were outscored 407-76 last season.

Whiteville 41, West Columbus 8 – The Wolfpack has won 19 of the last 20 with the only loss in 2023 by a 26-20 score. Recent Whiteville wins have been 56-0, 21-7, 63-7, 36-0, 56-0, 59-0, 57-0 and 51-0.

West Brunswick 44, South Brunswick 32 – In their last three meetings, the teams have averaged a combined 77 points per game. Lots of touchdowns. Lots of excitement. Unless you’re the defensive coordinator.

Latta, SC 49, East Columbus 6 – Where did this score prediction come from? It was the score of last year’s game. It’s as good of a guess as any.

Midway 35, Hobbton 26 – Midway has won 12 of the last 13 meetings. That’s a good enough reason to go with the Raiders in Week 1.

Lakewood 21, Clinton 15 – Believe it or not, these Sampson County schools haven’t met in football since at least 2004. Will Clinton recover from an uncharacteristic 2-8 season in 2024? The Dark Horses should be much improved, but Lakewood has had consecutive 10-win seasons. Let’s take a flyer here.

North Duplin 40, Chocowinity Southside 14 – Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, these schools have meant every season since at least 2008 with North Duplin winning 11 of 18.

Spring Creek 18, Union 6 – These schools have a combined 5-54 record the past three seasons. One is going to begin the 2025 season with a much needed victory.

N.C. State 24, East Carolina 21 – The Wolfpack definitely has a bee in its bonnet after ECU scored late to win the Military Bowl 26-21 in December.

Duke 35, Elon 17 – The Blue Devils will win, but Elon may give them a run for a bit.

