Nineteen players teed up Thursday for the weekly 9-hole Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The winning team, at 6-under, was Mark Mendell, Tony Stewart, Anne Beyer and Dustin Maitland. Second place, at 4-under, was the team of Blake Davis, Patrick Maitland and Jag Gooden.

Anyone wishing to play in the 6 p.m. tournaments can call the Vineyard Golf pro shop at 910-247-6132 before 5 p.m. on Thursdays. Cost is $30 for members and $50 for non-members.

Hancock-Haskins win

Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown and John Haskins of Lumberton teamed up to shoot 69 and finish second gross in the Super Senior division of the Carolinas Golf Association one-day four-ball tournament Tuesday at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill.

The duo followed up with a win Wednesday at Walnut Creek Country Club in Goldsboro, shooting a 6-under 66 to win by 3 shots in the CGA one-day four-ball Super Senior Division. Their score was the low gross score in all divisions

SFGA

Forty Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association members participated Tuesday at Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville.

Winning the Captain’s Choice tournament with a 57 was the team of Joey Todd, Johnny Wallace, Bobby Gooden and Rudy Taylor. Placing second, two shots behind, was the team of Marvin Eaton, Bradley Butler, Wilber Simmons and Rob Conway. Two teams tied for third at 61. They were the team of Jerry Strickland, Timmy Thompson, Elvin Meares and Jeff Smith and the team of John McGougan, Larry Jarrell, Chris Smith and Roger Canady.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The Sept. 2 tournament is back at Land ‘O Lakes. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Land ‘O Lakes Championship

Land ‘O Lakes has scheduled its club championship Sept. 13-14 with tee times beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Players will be flighted by tees/handicap and prizes awarded for gross winners in Blue tee flight and gross and net winners in all other flights. Flights are Blue tees, White tees, Seniors-Gold tees (ages 65 and over), Super Seniors-Red tees (ages 75 and over) and Ladies-Red tees.

Entry fee is $50 per play, which includes range balls each day.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-642-5757.

Bay Tree Lakes VFD tournament

The 22nd annual Bay Tree Lakes Volunteer Fire Department golf tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 13 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Tournament registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Awards and a meal will follow at the end of the tournament. There will be longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contests along with two opportunities to win either a car or $25,000 for a hole-in-one. Cost is $65 per play or $260 for a four-player team. Hole sponsorships also are available.

For information, call Bob Latham at 910-876-0717, Ben Corbett at 910-874-4019 or Jimmy Skinner at 910-991-6879.

Augustine tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 20 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

