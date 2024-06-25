Growing up as a kid, Chicken Parm was always my favorite Italian meal. Whether Mom and Dad taking us to Guisseppe’s or a home cooked meal, this is what I always asked for made with boneless chicken breast, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. As an adult with matured taste buds and creative cooking, I have come across several different version of the Italian classic and would like to share with you.

Here is your shopping list for the Chicken Milanese:

1. 4 boneless, skinless chicken thighs

2. Italian Seasoned Bread Crumbs

3. Italian Seasoned Panko

4. 3 medium eggs & 4 tbsp water

5. Flour

6. Crushed Red Pepper

7. Parmesan Reggiano Cheese

8. Fresh Chopped Oregano

9. 4 large tabs of cold unsalted butter

10. Fresh Basil

11. 1 Large Burrata Cheese

12. Salt & Black Pepper

13. Cooking Olive Oil

Here is your shopping list for the Tomato Sauce:

1. 12 oz Wild Wonders Tomatoes (variety)

2. 8 oz Grape Tomatoes

3. 1 large clove of Garlic

4. ¼ C Olive Oil

5. Fresh Chopped Oregano

6. Fresh Basil

7. Red Pepper Flakes

8. Salt & Black Pepper

Start by making the sauce:

1. Slice the tomatoes in half (end-to-end). (This allows for tomatoes to better expel the juices)

2. Take 1 Garlic Clove and thinly slice (end-to-end)

3. Heat the olive oil in a large pan at low heat. Add 2 tbsp chopped oregano and about 1 tbsp salt and ½ tbsp crushed red pepper. Stir. Add in the garlic. Heat until the edges of the garlic are just golden. Add the sliced tomatoes. Stir. Add a bit more salt and black pepper. Cook until the juice of the sauce is formed. Add fresh chopped basil. If the sauce seems too dry, you can add a bit of vegetable stock or water. Remove from heat. (you don’t want the tomatoes to been too mushy).

While the tomato sauce is cooking, make the Chicken…

1. Lightly pound the chicken thighs (not too much) until even. Make sure to use the flat side of a meat pounder. I put the chicken in a freezer bag to pound out rather than plastic wrap as the plastic holds up better and you have more control.

2. In a large bowl, mix in even portions the Italian Seasoned Breadcrumbs and the Italian Seasoned Panko. Add fresh chopped basil & oregano along with ½ cup of grated Parmesan Reggiano Cheese, 1 heaping tbsp of Red Pepper Flakes and season with salt and black pepper. Stir until evenly combined and set aside.

3. Put Flour in a separate bowl. Add 1 tbsp Red Pepper Flakes, 2 tsp Black pepper and 1 tbsp salt. Mix and set aside.

4. Take the 3 eggs and lightly beat. Add 4 tbsp cold water to the egg mixture and season with salt. (Did you notice that the chicken has not been seasoned at all.? This was not a mistake. All seasonings will be in the breadcrumbs and sauce and when you taste it, you will see why…)

5. Take the pounded chicken thighs and dredge through the seasoned flour. Dip both sides in the egg mixture and then fully coat into the breadcrumb mixture. Make sure to press the breadcrumbs onto the chicken so it stays well while cooking.

6. Heat Olive Oil in a large skillet. Sprinkle in Red Pepper Flakes and chopped oregano. You will be frying the chicken so you want to make sure that there is enough oil to go up ½ of the chicken thighs when cooking. Add the chicken and cook at medium high heat until browned on both sides. Add some sliced Garlic.

(Here’s the Good Part)

After you flipped the chicken, let the second side cook until brown. This is when you add 4 thick slices of cold unsalted butter to the pan. Move the chicken around in the pan so that the butter is evenly melted throughout. Using this method will keep the fats in the butter from burning and the chicken will absorb all the flavor!

7. Remove the chicken from the pan and place on a cooling rack to drain excess oil.

Here is the Assembly:

1. Place cooked chicken thighs on a large serving dish. Take the tomato mixture and place along the side of the thighs (not on top as you want the chicken to stay crisp). Sprinkle the thighs and tomato sauce with Parmesan cheese. Take the Burrata cheese and tear apart placing randomly on top of the chicken thighs. Add some whole basil leaves. Enjoy!

