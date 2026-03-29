McGill: Are we serving a Living Lord?

“The Living Christ” Luke 24:1-8

The most powerful question posed in all of the Bible is found in the final eight words of Luke 24:5 … words that speak volumes as to the sad state of affairs in the lives of many professing believers today.

“Why Seek Ye the Living Among the Dead?” was the response of the angels to the sincere, solemn mourners who came to anoint the body of the crucified Lord. Before these gravely mistaken grievers had a chance to respond, the heavenly duo answered their own question, “He is Not Here, He is Risen Just Like He Said!” The angels would go on to remind the women early that morning at the empty tomb that Jesus had kept His promise to die and then live again on the third day. It was only after this subtle reminder of the purpose of Jesus’ earthly mission that they “Remembered His Words…” (Luke 24:8)

As Holy Week begins, let us ask ourselves two important questions. First, are we SEEKING a Living Savior? Many people will show up for Easter Services and pay homage to a man that lived two thousand years ago rather than one Who is alive even today. We will sing songs about the Old Rugged Cross; we will ask the question, “Were You There When They Crucified My Lord?” We will be moved to tears by images of the beaten, battered and betrayed Christ paying tribute to Him as a Victim of the Cross and as a Martyr for His Cause. Beloved, make no mistake, the cross is not the central theme of Easter.

Yes, we acknowledge the Death and Burial of our Lord, but it is the Glorious Resurrection that gives us cause to Celebrate our Risen Lord. The Cross did not defeat our Lord, rather our Lord defeated the Cross! In fact, the Cross didn’t make Jesus famous, but it was Jesus that made the Cross the most recognizable symbol in all the world. Unfortunately, the Cross seems to take center stage every Easter when it’s the Empty Tomb that should receive the attention of the attendees.

I pray that we will not appear as did the women at the tomb – hopeless, helpless and hurting … instead, I pray we will rejoice in our Lord’s Resurrection as we sing about the old, old story how a Savior came from Glory and the “Victory in Jesus” we have because of His atoning work on Calvary. It’s common these days to refer to a Funeral Service as a “Celebration of Life.” This Easter, let’s choose to celebrate the Living Savior and not just remember the Crucified Christ.

Second, are we SERVING a Living LORD? When we truly understand and accept that Jesus Christ came out of that grave Alive and Victorious, it challenges us to live for Him with Courage and Confidence. Jesus told His disciples to “Take Up Your Cross and Follow Me.” This applies to you and me as well. This implies that we are to be Crucified with Christ, Consecrated for Christ and Committed to Christ daily.

May I ask you, are you a Fan of a Dead Jesus or a Follower of a Living Lord? Are we Sell-Outs who have Compromised or are we Sold-Out to the one Who didn’t? Christ paid the highest of prices to purchase us … is He getting all that He paid for? I pray that we can sincerely sing, “I Serve a Risen Savior, He’s in the World Today; He Walks with Me and Talks with Me along Life’s Narrow Way… He Lives, He Lives, Christ Jesus Lives Today; You Ask Me How I Know He Lives, He Lives within My Heart!”

In closing, I would ask you to sincerely search your heart and examine whether or not you have ever truly been Born-Again Biblically. Religion can’t save you, Rituals can’t save you, a Relationship with a Church or a Pastor can’t save you – only Redemption through the Blood of Jesus Christ can save you.

We were born dead in our trespasses and sins (Ephesians 2:1) and we must be born again (John 3). Without repenting and putting your trust and faith in the Lord Jesus Christ no one can experience the Joy of our Living Jesus. Why oh why not make Christ your Lord and Savior right now? Until you do, you will be “Seeking the Living Among the Dead” in your own life!