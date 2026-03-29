Featured Church: Dublin First Baptist

Address: 7275 Albert Street, Dublin

Website: dublinfbc.org

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 910-862-2277

Pastor: Jason Lee

Services: Sunday worship, 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Sunday school, 10 a.m.; AWANA and AMPED, 5 p.m.; Evening Bible Study, 6 p.m.

History: The church began on February 9, 1951, when a group of men and women gathered to organize a Baptist church in the Dublin area. There were 120 charter members. They gathered to worship alongside Bethel Baptist until a church building could be constructed.