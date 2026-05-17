McGill: May we be ‘Loosed and Let Go’

Six of the most Powerful and Profound words in all of the Bible are found in a rather obscure verse in John’s Gospel. These six words provide the Information Needed and the Inspiration Necessary for today’s devotional challenge.

After calling out, “Lazarus, Come Forth,” the Lord would go on to declare these six words to those who have just witnessed the greatest imaginable miracle, Lazarus’ resurrection from the dead, “Loose Him and Let Him Go” (John 11:44).

Let’s take it from the beginning … after learning that his friend Lazarus was “Sick Unto Death,” Jesus chose to tarry and show up on the scene when it seemed to be too late – four days late (John 11:1-37). By the time He arrived, all Hope was gone, His friend was gone – that’s right, ole Lazarus was Graveyard Dead!

Jesus would suffer reproach by those confused by his seeming callousness, he would be rebuked by grieving sisters, who quickly blamed Jesus’ absence for their brother’s untimely death. So moved would be the Lord, He would weep with Mary and Martha, knowing all the while what was about to happen.

After being assured by Martha, that there was nothing more that could be done and that, by now, Lazarus surely “Stinketh,” Jesus insisted on going to the place where they had laid his lifeless body. Of course, even the most elementary of Bible students know that Jesus would bring Lazarus back from the grave, but many sermons and Sunday School lessons fail to tell the rest of the story.

The stone would be rolled away and Lazarus, looking mummified and bound in grave clothes from head to toe, would appear, technically alive, but certainly not capable of doing much living. Rather than just leaving Lazarus bound, Jesus chose to give Lazarus liberty by “Losing Him and Letting Him Go.”

This would be one of the last miracles performed by Jesus as His earthly ministry was coming to an end and as He would soon suffer his own death upon Calvary’s Cross.

This one verse has proven to be life-changing for many who have experienced not only the Eternal Life (John 3:16; Romans 6:23) that Jesus gives us by calling us out of the Grip of the Grave, but also the Abundant Life promised to us in John 10:10. Jesus died not only that we might live with Him eternally, but that we might have a Productive and Passionate life after the salvation experience.

When we examine Lazarus’ estate, as he crept motionless and barely alive out of his grave, it is a sad but true commentary on many believers who, while they are going to heaven when they die, are accomplishing very little for heaven’s sake in the here and now.

When you examine the specific areas from which Lazarus was loosed, you see that his HANDS were Loosed, symbolizing the Freedom to Serve the Lord faithfully; his FEET were Loosed, symbolizing the Freedom to Share the Gospel message that is carried out by the beautiful feet (Isaiah 52:7; Romans 10:15) of those who claim freedom in Christ; and finally his FACE was Loosed symbolizing the Freedom to See and to Worship.

Moses had to veil his face in the presence of Jehovah God and to bask in the Glory of his Creator as he worshiped Him upon the mountain.

So long as we are Bound, Burdened, Broken, Bitter and in Bondage, we will never have the Freedom and Liberty to Serve, to Share, to Show or to Sincerely Worship our Lord. Always remember that while Jesus desires to give us an abundant life, He tells us of the thief that has come to kill, steal and destroy. We must not surrender to the Devil what our Lord purchased for us on Calvary.

Today, may we all be challenged not only to experience salvation, but the liberty that comes as we live for Christ daily.

If there’s anything in our lives today, that is keeping us in bondage, whether sin, sorrow, suffering, shame, or the sadness that comes from sickness and sorrow, may we experience freedom — may we be “Loosed and Let Go.”

If there’s bitterness and unforgiveness that’s keeping us bound, may we be “Loosed and Let Go,” if there’s any form of bondage or brokenness, may we be “Loosed and Let Go.”

Yes, there is an abundant life waiting for those who called Jesus Savior and surrender fully to Him as Lord.