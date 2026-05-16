Bladen high school graduation dates announced

Bladen County Schools will conduct three graduation ceremonies with more than 300 students walking across the stage to receive high school diplomas.

Bladen County Early College will hold graduation ceremonies Friday, May 22 at 10 a.m. inside the auditorium at Bladen Community College.

The district’s two traditional high school graduation ceremonies will be held on Friday, June 5 inside the gymnasium at Elizabethtown Middle School.

East Bladen’s graduation is set for 10 a.m. and West Bladen’s will begin at 3 p.m.

Each graduate will receive seven tickets for their guests. Doors will close to attendees 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Guests must have a graduation ticket to attend and there will be no entry once doors close.

The district is planning to live-stream each graduation providing those unable to attend in-person the ability to watch the ceremony.

For information, contact Bladen County Schools at 910-862-4136, Bladen Early College at 910-876-6654, East Bladen High School at 910-247-4610 or West Bladen High School at 910-862-2130.