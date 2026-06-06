Columbus County beats Bladen County in District 2 Coach-Pitch opener

BLADENBORO — Columbus County scored three times in the sixth inning Friday, June 5 to beat Bladen County 9-6 in the opening game of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 Coach-Pitch tournament at McLean Park.

Bladen County is scheduled to play an elimination game Saturday, June 6 at 11:30 a.m. against the loser between South Columbus Black and Whiteville National. If Bladen County wins Saturday morning, it will play Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Other teams in the seven-team tournament are Riegelwood, Whiteville American and South Columbus Silver. The championship game is scheduled Sunday, June 7 at 5:30 p.m.

In the tournament opener, Columbus County scored twice in the top of the first inning, but Bladen County countered with three runs in the bottom of the first. Jo Jo Adams reached on a one-out single and scored on a single by Ayden Wilds. Jace Taylor’s base hit drove home Wilds. A single by Trae Schuler brought home Taylor.

Columbus County scored three times in the fourth and added a run in the fifth for a 6-3 advantage, but Bladen County tied it with three runs in the sixth highlighted by singles by Jack Bordeaux and Jude Stone along with a three by Cotton Heverly. Heverly scored the tying run when John McKoy Jr. reached.

Columbus County regained the lead with three runs in the sixth. Bladen County was retired in order in the bottom of the sixth.

Heverly had two hits for Bladen County. Adams, Mason Carroll, Wilds, Taylor, Schuler, Bordeaux, Stone and McKoy each had a hit.

There are six games scheduled Saturday, June 6 starting at 10 a.m. The final game is set to start at 5:30 p.m. The tournament is scheduled to conclude Sunday, June 7.

Bladen County and Riegelwood are the two Division 2 teams in the tournament and the team that does better in the district tournament will advance to the state tournament at South Brunswick.

District 9 Coach-Pitch

The DYB District 9 AA (Coach-Pitch) tournament is scheduled to open Saturday, June 6 with three games at Leinwand Park in Elizabethtown.

The host team is matched against Lumberton Maroon at 2 p.m.. Other first-round games have Fairmont playing West Robeson White at 10 a.m. and West Robeson Blue playing Lumberton Gold at noon. The tournament is scheduled to run through Wednesday, June 10.

Members of the Elizabethtown AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars are Branson Gooden, Hank Liggitt, Lonnie Patrick, Khylan Smith, Hudson Dove, Joseph Howard Jr., Henry Peed, Jacy Melvin, R.W. Willoughby, Wes Robinson, M.J. Rogers and Noah Merchant. Coaches are Aaron Robinson, Jamie Harris, Kyle Smith and Garrett Brisson.

District 2 Minors

The District 2 AAA (Minors) tournament is scheduled to open Sunday, June 7 in Cerro Goro. Bladen County is matched against Whiteville National at 2 p.m. in the opening game. Other games have Columbus County against South Columbus Silver at 4 p.m. and Riegelwood against Whiteville American at 6 p.m.

If Bladen County wins Sunday, it will play Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. against the Columbus County-South Columbus Silver winner. If Bladen County loses Sunday, it will play Monday, June 8 at 6 p.m. against the Columbus County-South Columbus Silver in an elimination game.