Rebollar, Garcia named to NCSCA 2A all-state soccer team

East Bladen’s Gabby Rebollar has been named to the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association 2A all-state team.

East Bladen’s David Garcia was named assistant coach of the year for the 2A all-state squad and Linda Beard was named trainer of the year.

Rebollar, a senior, scored 30 goals and had 24 assists this season as she helped the Eagles reach the third round of the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs this season. As a junior, she had 21 goals and 22 assists.

Rebollar and three of her teammates were selected to the NCSCA 1A/2A/3A All-Southeastern Region team. Head coach Jay Raynor was named Southeastern Region coach of the year. Garcia and Beard also were named to the All-Southeastern Region team.

Also named to the all-region team were freshman Maylin McMichael, junior Marlee Potter and senior Macey Potter.

The NCSCA All-State awards ceremony is scheduled Sunday, June 7 at West Forsyth High School in Clemmons.

East Bladen had a 16-7-1 record this season and finished third in the Carolina Conference. The Eagles defeated Rosewood and North Duplin in the state playoffs before losing at Camden County 1-0. East Bladen recorded 15 shutouts this season.

Raynor has been selected to coach in the Clash of the Carolinas girls’ soccer match scheduled June 20 in Pineville. The match pits the best high school players from North Carolina and South Carolina. It’s the nation’s only interstate high school soccer all-star event.

Several players on the North Carolina squad have signed to play for NCAA Division I programs. Among the group is Hough’s Riley Pickels (N.C. State), Providence Day’s Abby Golden (SMU) and Myers’ Park’s Amaya Falzarano (Indiana). Several players selected were not able to participate because of reporting early to their college teams.