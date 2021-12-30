Editorial: Auld Lang Syne, some optimism and what we can do better in 2022

We’re an optimistic bunch here, and so with the calendar turning before you read us again we’ll suggest that all of us will be setting sail for the highest of highs in 2022.

Let’s leave any lows behind in 2021.

And truly, that’s where the new year mindset generally is for most people.

Whatever your good luck charm to help things getting started, go for it. Collards, black-eyed peas, a little bit of both? Shop local and be ready.

Goals are fine to go after, but we’ll suggest they not be called resolutions.

We all know the deal there. First comes the resolution, and then comes the break in it. And because it’s new, our discipline — that which we should have had that would have eliminated the need for this charade — will be challenged.

How many personal New Year’s resolutions make it to Dec. 31 intact? We hope all, but we also know reality for the great majority. We’ve read that the average “lifespan” of such efforts is 36 days.

Nothing wrong with trying.

And there is the freshness that a new routine can offer. It doesn’t have to be exercise and eating related, though that and finances probably rank as the most popular.

When the clock strikes midnight to signal 2022, we’ll toast and cheer and hear the Guy Lombardo version of Auld Lang Syne, perhaps from New York City. Sweethearts will exchange a kiss, glasses will clink, and for a moment in time we can let the worries and cares of today be secondary.

Newness, on this occasion, is welcomed.

Sing a chorus or two at midnight. Hear the words, the rhetorical question of forgetting old times and saying yes to remembering long-standing friendships.

In 2021, there’s been good and bad defining each of us. There is much that made us stronger, that defined us a bit.

Remember what caused us to smile, to laugh and to cry. Our hearts grew with each, and we need them to be open in the coming year.

We need to be attentive, to be thinking about those around us in addition to ourselves. How can we help? How can we be good neighbors? How do others see us, and is it what we would want?

The calendar will turn, our journey in this life moving another day forward. In reality, it is nothing more — just another day. But mentally, we put so much more into it.

That’s OK, too. We need motivation, and the beginning of a new year brings an abundance for many people in many areas.

This should translate to good times.

We hope the very best for you in 2022.