Friday Roundup: West Bladen competes in Southeastern track & field championships

TABOR CITY — Amiya McCarty had a pair of third place finishes and Tahlela Bethea and Jennson Martinez came in second in their events Friday in the Southeastern Conference track and field championships held at South Columbus High School.

McCarty was third in the girls’ 100 meter dash in 13.97 seconds and third in the 200 in 28.94 seconds. Bethea’s best high jump was 4 feet, 6 inches, which was two inches behind Whiteville’s Anelia Thompson. Martinez was runner-up in the 3,200 race in 12 minutes, 31.22 seconds.

Whiteville easily won the girls’ championship with 177 points, which was 90 better than South Brunswick. Fairmont won the boys’ title, edging South Brunswick 113-106.

Boys’ scores — Fairmont 113, South Brunswick 106, Whiteville 98, Red Springs 94, South Columbus 61, West Bladen 33

Girls’ scores — Whiteville 177, South Brunswick 87, Fairmont 86, South Columbus 51, West Bladen 40, Red Springs 30

Here are West Bladen athletes who finished in the top 5:

Boys

100 — Jace Lesane, 3rd in 11.65; Sincere McKinley, 5th in 11.91

200 — Sincere McKinley, 5th in 24.64

1,600 — Dylan Taylor, 4th in 5:31.35

3,200 — Jennson Martinez, 2nd in 12:31.22; Dylan Taylor, 4th in 13:08.82

110 hurdles — Calvin Sinclair, 4th in 19.99

Girls

100 — Amiya McCarty, 3rd in 13.97

200 — Amiya McCarty, 3rd in 28.94

100 hurdles — Janavia Adams, 5th in 21.63

4×100 relay — West Bladen, 4th in 56.77

High jump — Tahlela Bethea, 2nd at 4-6

Long jump — Alejeh McMillan, 3rd at 13-10

Discus — Serenity Council, 3rd at 71-2