What is the best day in December? Christmas?

Maybe. Hanukkah? Could be, beginning December 7 through December 15.

But for this year, for me, it is December 7, the last day to sign up for or change your Medicare Advantage plan. And, more importantly, it is the day the TV ads featuring various Medicare Advantage plans cease.

Remember that we have had to endure television ads for Medicare Advantage plans for almost two months.

The worst, of course, was Martha. Remember her?

“I already have my Medicare card, I am not calling,” she told us as grumpily as the grumpiest older person could get.

Then, she is gently persuaded to call.

The calm persuader tells her, “Martha, 2024 plans are now available, but you won’t get a 2024 Medicare Advantage plan automatically.”

“Yes, Martha, the call and no obligation Medicare benefits checkup are free. They can look up your plan options and let you know if you’re eligible to enroll in a 2024 Medicare Advantage plan available in your zip code. Call now and we will see what plans may be best for you.”

Martha still resists, “I think I called before. So I’m not calling.”

The patient explainer continues, “Martha, right now is the Medicare annual enrollment period. 2024 plans are now available. So now is the time to call. So everyone on Medicare should call now during the Medicare annual enrollment period and get your free Medicare benefits checkup today. Just call the toll free number on your screen. It’s free.

Finally, grumpy Martha is persuaded and says, “It’s time for me to call and get my free no obligation Medicare benefits review.”

The calm persuader closes with, “That’s right Martha. I should have just given you the toll-free number. It’s on everyone’s TV screen now. Call 800-964-0627 during the Medicare annual enrolment period.” But Martha still is cranky, “I’m already on Medicare. Why should I call?”

And on and on.

If we changed channels, the same Medicare Advantage ad or something similar or even worse was likely to be running.

One viewer reacted to the Martha ad with, “As a senior, I find this commercial an insult to not only me but all seniors. It is belittling, obnoxious, rude, and condescending. Thank God there is a mute button on my remote control. I hit it immediately when Martha pops up on my TV screen.”

Another, said, “I believe it’s time for Martha to collect on her Medicare Advantage death benefits! She has tormented us long enough!”

With all this negative reaction, why did these ads continue for so long?

And what happens when a viewer calls in and is assured he or she is talking to an objective insurance agent looking out for the caller’s interest? Who does Martha talk to or listen to when she makes her call to the number on the screen.

According to the Commonwealth Fund (an independent organization that promotes a high-performing, equitable health care system), “Insurance brokers and agents are a top source of advice as older adults attempt to navigate this enrollment maze, but the information they offer is incomplete.

“Private insurers pay these third-party intermediaries commissions that can range from $50 to $762 per sign-up and other unreported payments to push certain plans. Brokers and agents are not legally required to present clients with all available options in their area.

“Their compensation is not always aligned with how they would like to advise beneficiaries,” says Gretchen Jacobson, a vice president at the Commonwealth Fund, pointing to findings from focus groups conducted with insurance brokers.

Thus, Martha, for all her complaining, gets an agent who is not obligated to find the very best plan for her.

Something is not right for Martha and the rest of us.

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.