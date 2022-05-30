There is no doubt that abortion is one of the most divisive topics in America today. I understand that some people believe that life begins at conception and that abortion is murder. While I disagree with both of those opinions, I respect the right of others to have them and would never support that any woman who opposes abortion to be forced to have one. Just as I would never support any female being forced into pregnancy and childbirth against her will.

So while my beliefs about abortion are clear, I can understand how others believe differently. I also understand that no matter what SCOTUS does, it will not end the debate, will not end abortions, and is subject to change by a future court.

But there can be no debate that those 19 murdered children in Texas were living, breathing human beings who were slaughtered in their school classroom by an 18-year-old kid with a legally purchased weapon capable of firing 30 bullets in less than 15 seconds, and that he had legally purchased 375 bullets and two of those guns.

This 18-year-old could not legally buy a beer or a handgun, he could not legally drive because he had no license. But, despite previous threats to kidnap and rape girls and attack an elementary school, he was able to legally and easily buy 2 assault weapons and 375 rounds of ammunition which he used to shoot his grandmother, murder 19 little children and their 2 teachers, and wound at least 16 others. Not to mention the terror experienced by hundreds of other children and families whose lives are forever changed.

I cannot understand how Americans cannot agree that access to weapons capable of this kind of massacre should be banned, limited to police officers and the military, or at the very least highly regulated. I cannot understand that every human being is not outraged when a former FOX ‘News’ personality said that little children slaughtered en masse in their school is just “the price of freedom”.

But I do understand that America is so politically divided that nothing will be done to stop the next mass murder by an armed gunman intent on killing as many innocents as he can. It seems all we really have to offer are “thoughts and prayers” that it happens someplace else and not here.

Patsy Sheppard

Tar Heel