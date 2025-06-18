Iveonna “NeNe” Ward was named Female Athlete of the Year and Davion Lewis was named Male Athlete of the Year during the East Bladen High School sports awards banquet held in late May.
Other major award winners were:
Joe Bostic Award: Dashon Campbell, for excellence in sportsmanship, leadership and character.
Wade Archibald Taylor III Award: Martha Simmons, for achievement in athletics, character and leadership.
Russell Priest Baseball Award: Ryne Priest, whose integrity and compassion for others is equaled only by his love of baseball.
Lacy West Baseball Award: Tyler Eason, for excellence on and off the field of competition, in academics, athletics, sportsmanship and character.
Scoop Campbell Basketball Award: Tyliah Freeman, for dedication in sportsmanship, character and desire to become a better player.
East Bladen Booster’s Club Award: Doll Priest, for her and her family’s many years of dedicated support to the Booster’s Club and support of student-athletes.
Here is a list of award winners in each sport:
Football
MVP: Kewone Maynor
Offensive Award: Jaxon Hair and Dashon Campbell
Defensive Award: Rodney Cole Butler and Jaylan Suggs
Volleyball
MVP: Miriam DeVane and Mollie Tolar
Coaches Award: Tatum Allen
Girls’ Tennis
Singles MVP: Chandler Bordeaux and Leah McGill
Doubles Award: Gabriella Bray
Doubles Award: Anna-Marie Miranda
Cross Country
MVP: Zariyah Hammonds and Kayelynn Chambers
Coaches Award: Kenley Parks
Football Cheerleading
MVP: Naihema Leach and Bella Robinson
Coaches Award: Taylor Wheeless
Basketball Cheerleading
MVP: Brihanna Autry and Macey Potter
Coaches Award: Savanna Howell
Janice Martin Award: Gracey Clark
Boys’ Soccer
Coaches Award: Chace Butler and Easton Bostic
Offensive Player of the Year: Gabril Algozy and Ishag Algozy
Defensive Player of the Year: Jayce Hatcher
MVP: Davion “Debo” Lewis
Girls’ Basketball
MVP: Iveonna “NeNe” Ward
Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Smith
Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Cromartie
Most Improved: Aaliyah Monroe
Iron Eagle Award: Niyah Wooten and Cabria Baldwin
Boys’ Basketball
MVP: Dominick Collins
Coaches Award: Sherman Long
Defensive Player Award: Chace Butler
Bowling
MVP: William Borza
Coaches Award: Sidney Armitage
Golf
Most Outstanding Player: Connor Smith
Most Improved: Dawson Wright
Baseball
MVP: Davion Lewis
Pitcher of the Year: Jayce Hatcher
Defensive Player of the Year: Colton Daly
Iron Eagle: Zach Sholar
Iron Eagle: Andrew Musselwhite
Softball
MVP: Tatum Allen
Coaches Award: Mollie Toler
Offensive Player of the Year: Niyah Wooten
Defensive Player of the Year: Martha Simmons
Iron Eagle: Jenna Brice
Boys’ Tennis
Outstanding Player Award: Ethan Strickland
Coaches Award: Quadir Brown
Boys’ Track
MVP: Chace Butler and Tevin McLean
Coaches Award: Xavier Potts and Macurey Sheppard
Girls’ Track
MVP: Trinity Kemp and Zariyah Hammonds
Coaches Award: Kamariah Rhodie and Montiera Richardson
Girls’ Soccer
Not yet announced