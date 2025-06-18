Iveonna “NeNe” Ward was named Female Athlete of the Year and Davion Lewis was named Male Athlete of the Year during the East Bladen High School sports awards banquet held in late May.

Other major award winners were:

Joe Bostic Award: Dashon Campbell, for excellence in sportsmanship, leadership and character.

Wade Archibald Taylor III Award: Martha Simmons, for achievement in athletics, character and leadership.

Russell Priest Baseball Award: Ryne Priest, whose integrity and compassion for others is equaled only by his love of baseball.

Lacy West Baseball Award: Tyler Eason, for excellence on and off the field of competition, in academics, athletics, sportsmanship and character.

Scoop Campbell Basketball Award: Tyliah Freeman, for dedication in sportsmanship, character and desire to become a better player.

East Bladen Booster’s Club Award: Doll Priest, for her and her family’s many years of dedicated support to the Booster’s Club and support of student-athletes.

Here is a list of award winners in each sport:

Football

MVP: Kewone Maynor

Offensive Award: Jaxon Hair and Dashon Campbell

Defensive Award: Rodney Cole Butler and Jaylan Suggs

Volleyball

MVP: Miriam DeVane and Mollie Tolar

Coaches Award: Tatum Allen

Girls’ Tennis

Singles MVP: Chandler Bordeaux and Leah McGill

Doubles Award: Gabriella Bray

Doubles Award: Anna-Marie Miranda

Cross Country

MVP: Zariyah Hammonds and Kayelynn Chambers

Coaches Award: Kenley Parks

Football Cheerleading

MVP: Naihema Leach and Bella Robinson

Coaches Award: Taylor Wheeless

Basketball Cheerleading

MVP: Brihanna Autry and Macey Potter

Coaches Award: Savanna Howell

Janice Martin Award: Gracey Clark

Boys’ Soccer

Coaches Award: Chace Butler and Easton Bostic

Offensive Player of the Year: Gabril Algozy and Ishag Algozy

Defensive Player of the Year: Jayce Hatcher

MVP: Davion “Debo” Lewis

Girls’ Basketball

MVP: Iveonna “NeNe” Ward

Offensive Player of the Year: Laila Smith

Defensive Player of the Year: Ariel Cromartie

Most Improved: Aaliyah Monroe

Iron Eagle Award: Niyah Wooten and Cabria Baldwin

Boys’ Basketball

MVP: Dominick Collins

Coaches Award: Sherman Long

Defensive Player Award: Chace Butler

Bowling

MVP: William Borza

Coaches Award: Sidney Armitage

Golf

Most Outstanding Player: Connor Smith

Most Improved: Dawson Wright

Baseball

MVP: Davion Lewis

Pitcher of the Year: Jayce Hatcher

Defensive Player of the Year: Colton Daly

Iron Eagle: Zach Sholar

Iron Eagle: Andrew Musselwhite

Softball

MVP: Tatum Allen

Coaches Award: Mollie Toler

Offensive Player of the Year: Niyah Wooten

Defensive Player of the Year: Martha Simmons

Iron Eagle: Jenna Brice

Boys’ Tennis

Outstanding Player Award: Ethan Strickland

Coaches Award: Quadir Brown

Boys’ Track

MVP: Chace Butler and Tevin McLean

Coaches Award: Xavier Potts and Macurey Sheppard

Girls’ Track

MVP: Trinity Kemp and Zariyah Hammonds

Coaches Award: Kamariah Rhodie and Montiera Richardson

Girls’ Soccer

Not yet announced