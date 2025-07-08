BLADEN COUNTY – Sporting one of the biggest and most friendly lakes in the area, the Fourth of July was a great place to start Friday morning. The lake was packed with boats, the town was full of people and both of the area water slides had wall-to-wall splashing.

With the golf cart parade being switched due to stormy weather Wednesday night and moved to the Fourth of July – it made for very full day.

Once again, the weather was over 90-degrees and sunblock was in vogue throughout the day. After the beach, it was time to head to Elizabethtown where a week-long sidewalk sale was being hosted by all the town’s businesses – and business was good.

“It was a little slow the first few days, but really picked up,” said Ricky Leinwand, owner of Leinwand’s – downtown E-town.

Out at People’s Emporium there was a cake that could have been mistaken for the birthday treat for America – but also doubled as a surprise employee celebration.

After a day of “shopping-till-you were dropping,” it was back to White Lake for kicking those shoes off and dancing the night away to Double Cherry Pie from Southport.

The members of the band are: Scott Rivers (Drums), Jason Purcell (Guitar), and Elliot Humphries (Bass).

The next event was the live performance of music from DJ G-Rady who DJ’d from 8 p.m. – 11 p.m. at the Glass Bottom. Music was filling the White Lake as Carolina Dreamers Band was onstage at Camp Clearwater.