The next generation of those who helped make history in Bladen County stood behind a replica of the United States Constitution. It was that generation that were a big part of the celebration as the kids from Elizabethtown Christian Academy sang the song “God Bless The USA” and later in the program another young student, Nora Chadwick sang the National Anthem. Also used mightily on this day were the students from the Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy in Elizabethtown with their impressive color guard and impressive drummer.

Veterans from Elizabethtown peered into the Civil Rights Amendments at the Bladen County courthouse. The 72nd Charters of Freedom setting was formally dedicated July 2.

After the revealing of Bladen County’s own replica of the Charters of Freedom, the elected officials came together to pose as a part of the first generation that would be able to be a part of United States history for all to see in Bladen County.

Bladen’s own Ashley Gore, currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13 and who was able to watch the construction of this project from her window in the Bladen County courthouse stands alongside the United States Constitution.

ELIZABETHTOWN – A grand celebration of freedom and patriotism took place July 2, in Elizabethtown, as the nation’s 72nd Charters of Freedom setting was formally dedicated on the front lawn of the Bladen County Courthouse.

This setting, the 44th of its kind in North Carolina, includes full-scale replicas of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the Civil Rights Amendments. A recording of the entire event is available for viewing on the Your Charters of Freedom Facebook page and on YouTube, as well.

Leading up to the start of the event, patriotic performances set a heartfelt and inspiring tone for the ceremony. The program began with a trumpet solo of “America the Beautiful” by Greg Elkins, followed by a rendition of “God Bless the USA” performed by Elizabethtown Christian Academy, touching all who watched, as the children sang and presented the song through sign language.

Chairman of the Bladen County Board of Commissioners, Charles R. Peterson, was the f irst to take the stand and began by thanking everyone for attending the ceremony, especially everyone involved in the Charters of Freedom project.

“My vision and hope for Bladen County are that this courtyard will become a gathering place for children, veterans, families, and visitors, as we also envision schools and educational institutions using it for field trips to help preserve and teach American History,” Peterson said.

He concluded by highlighting how proud the community is to have partnered with the Charters of Freedom. Town of Elizabethtown Mayor, Sylvia Campbell, followed by offering her deepest thanks on behalf of both Elizabethtown and herself, expressing heartfelt gratitude for having this beautiful setting right in their hometown.

She noted how its placement—front and center at the courthouse—adds both beauty and meaning to the heart of their community. She shared her thoughts on how these documents have not always been honored the way they should and emphasized that Bladen County will ensure their significance is upheld. She encouraged everyone to take time to visit and view the documents, especially school children, so they can have a firsthand experience of what the original documents look like.

She noted how impressive the setting truly is and said that seeing it up close will be “much more effective than reading it in any book.”

A touching invocation followed, led by Bladen County Commissioner, Cameron McGill, as everyone in attendance bowed their heads and joined in a powerful prayer. The Presentation of Colors was conducted by The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy, and the National Anthem was beautifully performed by Bladen County resident Nora Chadwick, moving everyone in attendance.

The North Carolina Society, Sons of the American Revolution, Marquis de Lafayette Chapter then led the Pledge of Allegiance, adding an even more heartfelt touch to the ceremony. Following this, Bladen County Board of Commissioner Vice Chairman, Ray Britt, took the podium to thank Chairman Peterson, Mayor Campbell, and Commisioner McGill for their previous remarks, expressing that he shared the same sentiments regarding the significance of the event.

He continued by recognizing honored guests in attendance, including those previously mentioned, as well as Sheriff Jim McVicker; Town Council Members Robert Kinlaw and Paula Greene; County Commissioners David Gooden, Mark Gillespie, Cameron McGill, Arthur Bullock, Rodney Hester, and Dr. Ophelia Munn-Goins; Superior Court Judge Ashley Gore; District Court Judge Bryan Wilson; The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy; Bladen Community College President Dr. Amanda Lee; Town of White Lake Administrator Sean Martin; and a special tribute to all veterans, both fallen and present, as well as first responders and their families, for their continued service and sacrifice.

Ashley Gore, currently a District Court Judge in Judicial District 13 then took the stage to deliver a passionate speech on the significance of the day. She began by reciting the Preamble to the United States Constitution.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America,” Gore said.

She reflected on these powerful words from our Founding Fathers, stating, “They might be old, but they are just as important today as they were when written. In fact, they are the very bedrock of our system of justice and government in 2025.”

She then shared a personal story about visiting the National Archives as a child. Even at the age of 10, she recalled getting “goosebumps” seeing the original documents, immediately recognizing their significance—an experience she never forgot.

That moment left a lasting impact on her life and inspired her passion for law, decorum, and our system of government. She concluded by saying that this Charters of Freedom setting, right here in Bladen County, has the power to inspire anyone and change their life, especially the children. One day, a child might recall standing before these documents and truly grasp their meaning, sparking a lifelong appreciation for our nation’s history and future.

It’s the kind of moment that can shape generations and perhaps lead someone to follow in the footsteps of those who serve it. Just like it once did for her. The ceremony then shifted to a presentation by Foundation Forward, Inc., the 501(c)(3) nonprofit that partners with communities across the country to build these Charters of Freedom settings.

Foundation Forward’s Communications Director, Mike Unruh, recognized the members of their team who were in attendance, including Connie and Perry Snider, Alexis Thurlo, Larry and Amanda Coffey, before introducing the organization’s Founder, Vance Patterson. Mr. Patterson. spoke. Upon the first time laying his eyes on the Declaration of Independence in the National Archives, Vance Patterson said that he “got goosebumps”. Then he read the Constitution’s first three words – “We the People,” and Patterson said; “I actually got a lump in my throat”, and his wife, Mary Jo, was “wiping tears out of her eyes.”

The couple wanted to bring that experience to their hometown of Morganton, North Carolina. Two years later, they dedicated the first replica Charters of Freedom display, which includes life-size replicas of the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution, and Bill of Rights. Vance and Mary Jo established Foundation Forward, Inc. with the three principles of “providing education on American History and Civics so people know how the government is supposed to work, providing easy access to see the documents in a local setting, and providing communities a place to honor and reflect”.

The Pattersons then began building settings in various locations across the country. To date, these projects span 17 states, including Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Virginia, and as far north and west as Wasilla, Alaska. The setting also includes a display of the Civil Rights Amendments, which encompasses the 13th, 14th, 15th, 19th, and 24th Amendments that abolished slavery, guaranteed citizenship, gave voting rights to all citizens (male and female), and eliminated the Poll Tax. “Now, let me ask you”; Patterson said to the crowd. “Are you ready to become a part of history? Because we’re going to dedicate YOUR Charters of Freedom setting and it’s going to be here for the next 300 to 500 years and your future generations are gonna know that you were here.”

This is the 72nd Charters of Freedom setting outside of Washington, DC. According to Patterson, the long-term goal of Foundation Forward, Inc. is to place similar displays in all 3,142 counties, boroughs, parishes, independent cities, and census zones throughout the United States .

“We believe it gives us a direct link to our founding fathers by helping to preserve what it is they gave this country – a government to serve and protect we the people,” Patterson noted. “Two of our founding fathers, Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson, were big proponents of education. They believed that in order to have a free and independent country you must first understand how government works. That you cannot control what you do not understand.”

Patterson challenged the crowd to bring their children and friends to the Charters of Freedom and “tell them about how their freedoms and rights give them an advantage over the rest of the world to pursue their passion, to chase their dreams, to accomplish their goals and get out of life what it is they want to get out of life.”

Patterson then presented a signed certificate commemorating the event to Peterson, who then gave remarks on behalf of the County Commissioners. He shared that they had all been eagerly awaiting this day and again, encouraged everyone to not only visit the setting themselves but to bring others to experience its significance as well.

Following his remarks, Patterson was then joined by The Paul R. Brown Leadership Academy Snare Drummer, who performed a drum roll to accompany the reading of each of the seven Articles of the Constitution.

As he concluded, a powerful ceremonial cannon volley echoed in the distance, adding a dramatic and reverent tone to the proceedings. The honorary cannoneers for the event included Disabled American Veterans Representative Neill “Tojie” King; Veterans of Foreign Wars Representatives Tony Corbett and Fernando Arrufat; American Legion Representative Walter Drummond; Bladen County Veterans Services Director Michael Osborne; and Bladen County Commissioners Ophelia Munn-Goins and Rodney Hester. For more information, please visit www.chartersoffreedom.com or call 828-522-1400.

More pictures can be seen on page 11 as well as the Bladen Journal Facebook page from July 2.

The Bladen Journal Charters of Freedom video can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00zWZuq9juo