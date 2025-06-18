Sue and Jim Schultz died May 24, 2022 in a vehicle accident. Their sons created a foundation in memory of their parents to support local athletics.

Golfers were whacking it and smacking it until a thunderstorm sent the 144 players scurrying for the clubhouse.

Nevertheless, the heavy rain couldn’t dampen the spirit at the third annual “Whack It, Smack It” Memorial Tournament played Saturday, June 14 at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

The event raises money for the Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation in memory of the Elizabethtown couple who died May 24, 2022 in a vehicle accident near Bristol, Virginia, two days after their 57th wedding anniversary. Both were avid supporters of athletics in Bladen County. Their children and grandchildren played at both high schools and in youth leagues. Jim coached at various levels, including in the Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball program.

“I think my parents would be proud,” said Joey Schultz, who, along with brothers Jimmy and John, created the foundation to honor their parents and to donate to athletic departments at East Bladen and West Bladen and to Elizabethtown DYB.

“A week before mom and dad passed they were at a Dixie Youth T-Ball game,” Joey Schultz said. “They didn’t have a (child or grandchild playing). They were just there supporting the kids.”

The foundation has donated $5,000 to each high school athletic department and the youth baseball program in each of the past two years. Based on early returns, Joey Schultz said the foundation expects to be able to donate about a combined $16,500 this year.

A luncheon and dinner is held as part of the tournament with donations from Ray’s Grill, Smithfield Foods, Cape Fear Vineyard and Winery, Gerald’s Smokehouse and U.S. Foods.

“It’s been a blessing that people have been willing to donate their time and their food and everything to help with the success of the tournament,” said Joey Schultz, who noted that all proceeds go to the foundation. “I’ve really appreciated what everybody’s done in the community and the vendors to help us out.”

The rain-shortened tournament was won by the team of Brandon King, Joseph Martin, Pam Davis and Campbell White at 11 under par. The team of Giorgio Boussias, Phillip Smoak, Stanley Carter and Mark Mendell placed second.

