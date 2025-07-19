East Bladen soccer player Jakie Medina-Leal has been named a 2024-25 United Soccer Coaches High School Scholar All-American, the organization announced Friday, July 18.

There were 63 girls and 45 boys recognized nationwide to seniors based on their cumulative achievement in the classroom and on the soccer pitch during their high school careers.

Medina-Leal, a midfielder, scored 79 goals and had 82 assists in 68 games played during her East Bladen career. The Eagles compiled a 60-12-5 record in her four seasons and qualified for the state playoffs each season. In the classroom, she compiled a 5.0 grade-point average, according to the United Soccer Coaches list.

She is the second player from East Bladen to be named to the organization’s Scholar All-American team, joining Gabe Barber in 2020.

Medina-Leal will become only the second East Bladen girls’ soccer player to participate in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star game when she suits up for the East team July 22 in Greensboro. Maya McDonald played for the East team in 2022.

Medina-Leal plans to attend Methodist University in Fayetteville and play for the women’s soccer team.

The United Soccer Coaches Scholar Players of the Year were Ashley Connolly, a midfielder from Gorham High School in Gorham, Maine, for the girls and Maddox Andrea, a forward from United Local High School in Hanoverton, Ohio, for the boys.

