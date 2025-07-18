Congratulations to East Bladen’s Iveonna “NeNe” Ward and Jakie Medina-Leal for being selected to play in the N.C. Coaches Association’s East-West All-Star games in Greensboro.
Ward will be in the girls’ basketball game on Monday, July 21 and Medina-Leal will participate in the girls’ soccer game on Tuesday, July 22.
It’s truly an honor for both athletes to be selected and is a testament to their talents developed over years of hard work and dedication. We have witnessed the great plays that Ward and Medina-Leal have made over the past four years, but it’s what we don’t see that has made each a successful high school athlete, whether on the court or the pitch.
Did you know there have only been 24 athletes and seven coaches from Bladen County chosen to participate in July’s East-West All-Star games? The football and boys’ basketball games began in 1949, girls’ basketball was added in 1975 and the two soccer games were first played in 1992.
Think about all of the high school athletes and coaches who have been at Bladen County schools since each game began, then realize that less than three dozen have been chosen to be an East All-Star. If you presume there have been 50,000 athletes and coaches on Bladen County high school rosters since each game began, then only 0.00062 percent have participated in these games.
A truly remarkable achievement for NeNe, Jakie and all of the former Bladen County athletes and coaches who have been in these All-Star games that are held in conjunction with the annual N.C. Coaches Association Coaching Clinic.
Here is the list of Bladen County athletes and coaches who have participated in East-West All-Star games, according to the N.C. Coaches Association.
Boys’ basketball
Coach Sam Boger, East Bladen, 1985
Trelonnie Owens, Bladenboro, 1990
Jearwaun Tuck, East Bladen, 1992
Sakrid Dent, East Bladen, 2001
DeAndre Mason, West Bladen, 2012
Sayaun Dent, West Bladen, 2017
Girls’ basketball
Pamela Hammond, East Bladen, 1981
Ann Hancock, East Bladen, 1988
Coach Patty Evers, East Bladen, 2010
Courtney Melvin, East Bladen, 2011
Courtney Thompson, West Bladen, 2014
Iveonna “NeNe” Ward, East Bladen, 2025
Football
Pat Jessup, Elizabethtown, 1963
Richard McKenzie, Elizabethtown, 1971
Cliff Hester, East Bladen, 1974
William Jessup, East Bladen, 1980
Coach Bob Lewis, East Bladen, 1980
Ellis Williams, Clarkton, 1983
Coach Lenon Fisher, East Bladen, 1992
John Lewis, East Bladen, 1992
Tyrone Mathis, East Bladen, 1992
Robbie Pait, Bladenboro, 1996
Coach Jake Smith, Bladenboro, 1996
Tyrell Godwin, East Bladen, 1997
Coach Kim Cain, West Bladen, 2014
Boys’ soccer
Gabe Barber, East Bladen, 2020
Garrett Melvin, East Bladeen, 2021
Coach Jay Raynor, East Bladen, 2022
Jaime Delgado, East Bladen, 2024
Girls’ soccer
Maya McDonald, East Bladen, 2022
Jakie Medina-Leal, East Bladen, 2025
• Countdown to the high school sports season is underway. Practices for football, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ tennis and cross country officially begin Wednesday, July 30.
The official opening day of practice doesn’t have the same feel as it did years ago since near year-round optional workouts are allowed. While these off-season training sessions are deemed optional, a Fayetteville coach said it best a few years ago when he told his team something like, “I can’t require you to come to these practices, but I’m also not required to play you in the game.”
• Wednesday was a big day for me. The Carolina Hurricanes released their 2025-26 schedule. As a season ticket holder, I can’t wait for October 9 when the New Jersey Devils come to Lenovo Center. Go Canes!
Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on X @FOSonnyJones.