The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Bladen County along with portions of southeast North Carolina and northeast South Carolina.

Heat index values as high as 109 degrees are expected with a high temperature of 97 degrees forecast, according to the National Weather Service. The advisory warns that hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

The high temperature and humidity is expected to continue Sunday with the forecast calling for a temperature up to 98 and a heat index as high as 106.

The National Weather Service recommends that people drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Other ways to prevent heat-related illnesses are to avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day, take frequent breaks in a cool or shaded area and to wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.