The youth soccer coaches clinic scheduled Tuesday, July 22 with Cape Fear Community College head coach Giovanni Vlahos has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, according Bladen County Parks and Recreatin program coordinator Morgan King.

Registration for the upcoming season is open through Friday, July 25 with skills evaluation set August 2 at County Park.

Registration is available at the department at 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown or online at bladeninfo.org. Age group is determined by a player’s age as of August 1, 2025. Fee is $30 for Tot soccer and $35 for other agre groups.

For information, call the department at 910-862-6770.

The following leagues are available:

• Tot (ages 3-4, coed)

• Ages 5-6 (coed)

• Ages 7-9 girls

• Ages 7-9 boys

• Ages 10-12 girls

• Ages 10-12 boys

All teams will be redrafted except for Tot soccer.

Times for skills evaluation August 2 at County Park are as follows:

• 10 a.m. – 5-6 coed

• 11 a.m. – 7-9 boys and girls

• Noon – 10-12 boys and girls

Tot soccer will not have skills evaluation