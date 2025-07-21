The youth soccer coaches clinic scheduled Tuesday, July 22 with Cape Fear Community College head coach Giovanni Vlahos has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date, according Bladen County Parks and Recreatin program coordinator Morgan King.
Registration for the upcoming season is open through Friday, July 25 with skills evaluation set August 2 at County Park.
Registration is available at the department at 803 West King Street in Elizabethtown or online at bladeninfo.org. Age group is determined by a player’s age as of August 1, 2025. Fee is $30 for Tot soccer and $35 for other agre groups.
For information, call the department at 910-862-6770.
The following leagues are available:
• Tot (ages 3-4, coed)
• Ages 5-6 (coed)
• Ages 7-9 girls
• Ages 7-9 boys
• Ages 10-12 girls
• Ages 10-12 boys
All teams will be redrafted except for Tot soccer.
Times for skills evaluation August 2 at County Park are as follows:
• 10 a.m. – 5-6 coed
• 11 a.m. – 7-9 boys and girls
• Noon – 10-12 boys and girls
Tot soccer will not have skills evaluation