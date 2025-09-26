The team of Jonathan Gooden, Ben Henderson, Mitchel Henderson and Stephen Clark won the Thundering Herd 18-hole season finale Sunday, Sept. 21 at Vineyard Golf at Whiteville.

The foursome shot 11-under to win a scorecard playoff against the team of Steve Mills, Colin McKee, Anne Beyer and Rex Register. Nineteen players participated in the tournament.

The Thundering Herd tournaments are 9-hole events held on late Thursday afternoon throughout the summer.

SFGA

The team of Wilber Simmons, James Hammond, Elvin Meares and Marvin Eaton won the Southeastern Fellowship Golf Association tournament held Tuesday, Sept. 23 at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg. The foursome shot 115 in the best two scores Texas Scramble format.

There was a tie for second place at 117 between the team of John McGougan, Johnny Wallace, David Medlin and Rudy Taylor and the team of Breece Horton, Charles Hungerford, Ron Tart and John Blake. There were 28 golfers participating.

The next tournament is scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 30 at Land O Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville. The Tuesday, Oct. 7 tournament is scheduled to be played at Lakewood Country Club in Salemburg with the Sept. 30 tournament back at Cypress Lakes Golf Course in Hope Mills. To enter or for information call John Blake at 910-641-2819, Rob Conway at 910-640-9249, Linwood Hedgepeth at 910-734-7161 or L.R. Odham at 910-770-2449.

Augustine Tournament

The fourth annual Augustine Family Agricultural Scholarship Tournament has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 25 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Entry fee for the four-person Captain’s Choice (Scramble) is $125 per player or $500 per team. The event raises scholarship funds for the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Cash prizes for flight winners are $1,000 for first, $750 for second and $500 for third. There also will be closest to the pin on all par 3s and longest drive competitions.

To register or for more information, call the course at 910-247-6132.

Land ‘O Lakes Member-Guest

The tournament is scheduled Oct. 4-5 with registration deadline Sept. 29 at 5 p.m. $100 per player. Best Ball format Saturday with 10 a.m. shotgun start and Texas Scramble format Sunday with 1 p.m. shotgun start. Practice round included Friday. Players must have an established handicap. Call 910-642-5757 for more information.

Tournament calendar

Oct. 10-12: Vineyard Golf member-guest

Oct. 19: Veterans Golf Association tournament at Vineyard Golf

Nov. 22: Turkey Trot tournament at Vineyard Golf

Email golf-related information for Golf Notes to [email protected].