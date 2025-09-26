Some football picks you just accept that you missed. Some incorrect picks you can’t understand what happened that resulted in your loss such as Whiteville losing to Clinton 37-36 in overtime after leading 30-13.

Then there are those picks that you figure to be a sure thing that turn into an unsure thing. Games such as picking South Columbus to beat Pender (Pender 62, South Columbus 29) and the Atlanta Falcons to beat the Carolina Panthers (Panthers 30, Falcons 0).

Guess that’s why they play the games. If we really knew which team was going to win it wouldn’t be as much fun.

Last week’s record was 11-5. The season record is 62-15, 80.5%. Not great, not bad.

East Bladen 30, Hobbton 22 – It’s homecoming for the Eagles. Coaches always worry about the distractions during the week and the parade prior to the game, but East Bladen should be able to block all of that out and concentrate on the game.

Hobbton has won two straight after losing its first three, but those wins have come against teams that are a combined 2-8.

Tonight’s winner will have at least a share of first place in the Carolina Conference.

Lakewood 32, West Columbus 26 – The Leopards should win, but don’t be surprised if the Vikings have a shot if the defense picks it up a notch.

Union 22, East Columbus 14 – The Spartans haven’t lost at home and haven’t won on the road. They’ll get that first road win here.

Georgia Tech 40, Wake Forest 24 – The Deacons may be able to hang close at home for a half, but the Yellows are the better team.

N.C. State 35, Virginia Tech 24 – Turnovers cost the Wolfpack in last week’s loss at Duke. Playing at Carter-Finley against a weaker opponent should help this week.

Syracuse 31, Duke 28 – The Orange would be an easy pick if quarterback Steve Angeli had not been injured last week at Clemson and now out for the season. Still leaning toward the ‘Cuse.

Valdosta State 26,UNC Pembroke 24 – Can the Braves knock off a second nationally ranked squad this season? It will be a difficult task on the road against a Valdosta State team that is 27-4 since 2023.

Virginia State 27, Fayetteville State 22 – Slim edge to the Trojans and what has been an extremely competitive series over the years.

Methodist 42, Newport News Apprentice 28 – The Monarchs pick up a much needed first win of the season.

Campbell 27, Western Carolina 20 – A 50-48 double overtime win against Bryant last week should give the Camels enough momentum to win a second straight at Barker-Lane in a battle of 1-3 teams.

New England 28, Carolina 20 – The Panthers haven’t won an away game this season. The Patriots haven’t won a home game. Something has to give.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].