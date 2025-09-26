WHITEVILLE – Edin Hernandez scored five goals Thursday as Tar Heel outscored Whiteville 7-3 in a middle school boys’ soccer game.

Joshua Martinez and Josue Salazar each scored a goal for the Panthers (4-1).

Boys’ Soccer: Bladenboro 6, Williams Township 2

In Whiteville, Keithan Russ scored an unassisted hat trick in about a four minute span in the second half as the Bulldogs (6-0) remained undefeated.

Rodrick Ellison scored off an assist from Tyler Thurman for Bladenboro as the teams played to a 1-all draw in the first half. Williams Township scored early in the second half for a 2-1 lead but the Bulldogs tied it on a goal by Zion Ellison off an assist from Russ that tied it again.

That’s when Russ went on his scoring spree. Thurman completed Bladenboro’s scoring off an assist from Greylan Nobles late in the game.

Girls’ Soccer: Bladenboro 3, Williams Township 1

In Whiteville, the Bulldogs (6-0) won their 25th consecutive game, coming back from an early 1-0 deficit.

Ashley Santos opened the Bladenboro scoring on an unassisted corner kick to the top corner of the back post moments before halftime.

In the second half, Ady Carroll scored on a penalty kick, then assisted on Kaylee Fisher’s goal with about seven minutes remaining to play.

Boys’ Soccer: Sampson 4, Emereau 2

In Elizabethtown, Cayden Smith scored both goals for the Aviators (5-3-1), who played their final home game. Emereau is scheduled to play at Midway on Oct. 7 in its final game.

Girls’ Soccer: Whiteville 9, Tar Heel 0

In Whiteville, the Panthers (1-4) were shut out by the homestanding Central Hornets.

HIGH SCHOOL

Varsity Volleyball: North Duplin 3, East Bladen 2

In Elizabethtown, the Rebels won the first two sets to edge East Bladen in a Carolina Conference match on Patty Evers Court. The Eagles (3-12, 3-5 Carolina) won the first and third sets.

JV Volleyball: East Bladen 2, North Duplin 0

In Elizabethtown, the Eagles swept visiting North Duplin 25-17, 25-10 in a Carolina Conference match. Julia Flowers served six aces and had three kills while Harlie Shaw had 11 assists and two service aces for the Eagles (11-3, 6-1 Carolina).

Other players on the East Bladen scoresheet were Bella Beard (3 aces, 4 kills, 3 digs), Tenley Dowless (3 kills), Maylin McMichael (ace, kill), Gracey Edwards (2 aces, 3 kills), Addie Douglas (kill, 3 digs), Chloe Merritt (4 assists) and Avianna Whittington (kill).

JV Football: East Bladen 7, Hobbton 6

In Newton Grove, Prince McKoy scored on a 5-yard run and Kenley Parks kicked the extra point on the Eagles’ (3-2) first possession in a game that was called at halftime because of lightning in the area. Hobbton scored late in the first half, but failed on the 2-point conversion.

JV Soccer: Whiteville 2, East Bladen 0

In Elizabethtown, Whiteville posted the clean sheet against the Eagles (0-3-0).

Postponements

The Whiteville at West Bladen girls’ tennis match as well as all matches in the Bladen County Recreation Department’s youth soccer leagues at County Park were postponed due to lightning in the area.

Boys’ Soccer: East Bladen, West Bladen lose

On Wednesday, Lakewood scored a goal in the first half and made it stand in a 1-0 win against East Bladen (6-4-3, 3-1-1 Carolina). Red Springs beat West Bladen 3-1. Alejandro Lopez Sandoval scored for the Knights (3-7-1, 1-1 Southeastern) off an assist from Diego Santos-Hernandez.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 26

HIGH SCHOOL

Football

Hobbton at East Bladen, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPT. 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Soccer

East Columbus at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

South Columbus at West Bladen, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

South Columbus at East Bladen, JV 4:30 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

Girls’ Tennis

South Columbus at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Soccer

Nakina at Clarkton, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.

Tar Heel at West Columbus, Girls 4 p.m.; Boys 5:15 p.m.