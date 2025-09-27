The East Bladen homecoming football against Hobbton was suspended Friday night with the Eagles leading 14-12 midway through the third quarter.

The game has been scheduled to resume Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 6:30 p.m. at Lenon Fisher Stadium.

The start of the Carolina Conference game was delayed about 20 minutes because of lightning in the area, then was delayed again for an hour after Hobbton had run only three plays.

Neither team scored in the first quarter. Hobbton scored on consecutive possessions in the second quarter for a 12-0 lead. Regional Thompson scored on a 16-yard run with 9:17 remaining and Amir Tate sprinted 71 yards with 1:17 left.

East Bladen was able to get on the board with only 12 seconds remaining in the first half on Dashon Campbell’s 3-yard run that cut it to 12-6. Campbell also had runs of 11, 24 and 23 yards on the 73-yard drive.

East Bladen marched 75 yards in eight plays after receiving the second half kickoff. Quarterback Keyshawn Kemp did the bulk of the work, following his lead blockers around the right side for 36 yards on three carries. He ran the final 5 yards for the touchdown, then converted the 2-point conversion that gave the Eagles a 14-12 lead with 7:26 remaining in the third quarter.

The game was halted at that point because of lightning , thunder and heavy rain.

East Bladen (4-1) is scheduled to play at North Duplin next Friday.

West Bladen (2-3) was idle Friday. The Knights are scheduled to play at Whiteville next Friday in their Southeastern Conference opener.

